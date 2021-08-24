Alia To Kriti: Celebs love tie-dye tops
AUGUST 24, 2021
Actress Katrina Kaif wore a front-open tie-dye sweater that was teamed with casual blue denims
Following suit is Ananya Panday who sported a similar tie-dye sweater but in a shade of pink
Ananya then picked out a cropped tie-dye blouse to wear with her flared orange pants
Actress Alia Bhatt pulled off a sunkissed look in an oversized tie-dye t-shirt and basic denim bottoms
For a day out in the city, Alia was seen in a full-sleeve tie-dye sweatshirt and denim shorts with frayed hems
Tara Sutaria sported a casual look in pristine white shorts and a half-sleeve tie-dye top
Kriti Sanon made a strong case for tie-dye coordinates by wearing her bandeau top with matching skirt and blazer
Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, gave her casual athleisure look a colourful spin by pairing the top with solid blue gym shorts
For another off-duty look, Janhvi wore her multi-coloured Gucci t-shirt with a pair of skinny jeans
Younger sister Khushi Kapoor was also spotted in a blue and white tie-dye tee and loose black trousers post her session at the gym
