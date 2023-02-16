Alia-Kriti: Divas in a short black dress
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
FEB 16, 2023
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Alia served a classic party look in a little black dress featuring a 3D rose applique on it
Alia Bhatt
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The Pathaan actress looked stunning in a one-shoulder little black leather dress from Halpern Studio
Deepika
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Kat looks uber-stylish in a short black bodycon dress by Rick Owens
Katrina Kaif
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi ups the glam quotient in a mini black dress with structured shoulders and a plunging neckline
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Sara shows off her gorgeous curves in this black bodycon number
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti looked stunning in a mini black dress with a deep V-neckline
Kriti Sanon
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The Kusu Kusu star dazzled in a sparkly black short dress by Michael Cinco
Nora Fatehi
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha looked chic and easy in this short black dress and chunky white sneakers
Disha Patani
