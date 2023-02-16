Heading 3

Alia-Kriti: Divas in a short black dress

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

FEB 16, 2023

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

Alia served a classic party look in a little black dress featuring a 3D rose applique on it

Alia Bhatt

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The Pathaan actress looked stunning in a one-shoulder little black leather dress from Halpern Studio 

Deepika

Bhumi Pednekar’s blouse collection

Anushka Sharma’s chic style

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Kat looks uber-stylish in a short black bodycon dress by Rick Owens

Katrina Kaif

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi ups the glam quotient in a mini black dress with structured shoulders and a plunging neckline

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Sara shows off her gorgeous curves in this black bodycon number 

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti looked stunning in a mini black dress with a deep V-neckline

Kriti Sanon

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

The Kusu Kusu star dazzled in a sparkly black short dress by Michael Cinco 

Nora Fatehi 

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha looked chic and easy in this short black dress and chunky white sneakers

Disha Patani 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here