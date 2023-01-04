Alia-Kriti: Divas in floral hairdos
Hardika Gupta
Jan 04, 2023
FASHION
Source: Abu Sandeep Instagram
Bebo kept her look chic and opted for a low bun adorned with white flowers
Kareena Kapoor
Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
PeeCee looks beautiful in this floral hairstyle wherein the pink roses are pinned to her low bun
Priyanka Chopra
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
When in doubt, go for pretty white roses just like Alia did
Alia Bhatt
Source: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Aditi's floral hairstyle is all about elegance
Aditi Rao Hydari
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
For karvachauth, she completed her look by pinning red roses in her bun
Anushka Sharma
Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
With her purple silk saree, she sported a gajra and looked pretty
Shraddha Kapoor
Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Tiny flowers can make a big statement and this look serves as proof
Madhuri Dixit
Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti's roses adorned bun complemented her ethnic look
Kriti Sanon
Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
She complimented her saree with a chic hairdo
Sonam Kapoor
Source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni accessorized her look with fresh white flowers
Mouni Roy
Source: Sanya Malhotra Instagram
Sanya's floral hairdo is enough to please us
Sanya Malhotra
