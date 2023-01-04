Heading 3

Alia-Kriti: Divas in floral hairdos

Hardika Gupta

Jan 04, 2023

FASHION

Source: Abu Sandeep Instagram

Bebo kept her look chic and opted for a low bun adorned with white flowers 

Kareena Kapoor 

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

PeeCee looks beautiful in this floral hairstyle wherein the pink roses are pinned to her low bun

Priyanka Chopra

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

When in doubt, go for pretty white roses just like Alia did 

Alia Bhatt 

Source: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

Aditi's floral hairstyle is all about elegance

Aditi Rao Hydari 

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

For karvachauth, she completed her look by  pinning red roses in her bun 

Anushka Sharma 

Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

With her purple silk saree, she sported a gajra and looked pretty 

Shraddha Kapoor 

Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Tiny flowers can make a big statement and this look serves as proof 

Madhuri Dixit 

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti's roses adorned bun complemented her ethnic look 

Kriti Sanon 

Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

She complimented her saree with a chic hairdo 

Sonam Kapoor

Source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni accessorized her look with fresh white flowers

Mouni Roy 

Source: Sanya Malhotra Instagram 

Sanya's floral hairdo is enough to please us

Sanya Malhotra 

