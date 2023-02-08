Alia-Kriti: Divas wearing a blazer
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
FEB 08, 2023
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
The Brahmasta actress looked flawless in this pristine white blazer and a little white dress
Alia Bhatt
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi clean up nice in a monochrome white mini skirt, a lacey white corset top, and a single-breasted blazer
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
The Liger actress exudes glam vibes in a bright orange blazer and a short pink dress
Ananya Panday
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The fashion mogul looked stunning in a black-and-white geometric print blazer-mini dress
Deepika Padukone
Image: Pinkvilla
Kareena looked jet-set ready in a pair of high-waisted flared white pants, a black tank, and a matching blazer
Kareena Kapoor
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Sanon enticed us with her sassy look in a Polite Society blazer, Deme Love's corset top, and a matching high-waisted mini skirt
Kriti Sanon
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Advani’s ravishing mini Alina Anwar Couture dress paired with a red satin blazer serves party outfit goals
Kiara Advani
Image: Getty Images
PC aced a head-to-toe all-white formal look in a tailored oversized blazer and flared white pants
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Sinha aced a chic yet eccentric look in a beige and white long blazer and a beige pleated skirt
Sonakshi Sinha
