Alia-Kriti: Divas wearing a blazer

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

FEB 08, 2023

Image: Ami Patel Instagram 

The Brahmasta actress looked flawless in this pristine white blazer and a little white dress

Alia Bhatt

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi clean up nice in a monochrome white mini skirt, a lacey white corset top, and a single-breasted blazer

Janhvi Kapoor

Shilpa Shetty is the Prettiest in Pink

Parineeti Chopra in glam outfits

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

The Liger actress exudes glam vibes in a bright orange blazer and a short pink dress

Ananya Panday

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The fashion mogul looked stunning in a black-and-white geometric print blazer-mini dress

Deepika Padukone

Image: Pinkvilla

Kareena looked jet-set ready in a pair of high-waisted flared white pants, a black tank, and a matching blazer 

Kareena Kapoor

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Sanon enticed us with her sassy look in a Polite Society blazer, Deme Love's corset top, and a matching high-waisted mini skirt

Kriti Sanon

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Advani’s ravishing mini Alina Anwar Couture dress paired with a red satin blazer serves party outfit goals

Kiara Advani 

Image: Getty Images 

PC aced a head-to-toe all-white formal look in a tailored oversized blazer and flared white pants

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram 

Sinha aced a chic yet eccentric look in a beige and white long blazer and a beige pleated skirt

Sonakshi Sinha

