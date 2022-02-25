Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

Feb 25, 2022

Alia To Kriti: Stars love polka dot prints 

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt took things up a notch by sporting a beautiful white saree featuring tiny polka dots printed in shades of blue, red, and yellow all over

Image:Alia Bhatt instagram

Kriti Sanon added a playful touch to her romantic look by opting for a red dress with black polka dots printed on it

Kriti Sanon

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram 

Shilpa Shetty aced the retro look in a black and white polka dot saree and a vintage-style hairdo

Shilpa Shetty

Image:Shilpa Shetty instagram

Ananya Panday served us with a ravishing look in a strapless white bodycon dress with tiny black polka dots all over it

Ananya Panday

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Radhika looked adorable in her mini black dress adorned with big white polka dots all over

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram 

Radhika Madan 

Priyanka Chopra turned the NYC street into a runway as she strutted down in a polka-dotted sheer dress from Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Getty Images 

Sara Ali Khan kept things trendy and sexy in a black and white polka-dot print blazer and shorts set

Sara Ali

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

Deepika Padukone made a classic case for polka dot prints by sporting a white midi dress from Paul & Joe

Deepika Padukone

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram 

Kiara gave a fusion twist to her desi outfit by styling a polka-dot print saree in an unusual way with a colourful embellished blouse

Kiara Advani 

Image: Eka Lakhani instagram 

Sonakshi Sinha exuded major retro vibes in her white and red outfit by Gauri & Nainika

Sonakshi Sinha

Image: Mohit Rai instagram 

