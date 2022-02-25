Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
Feb 25, 2022
Alia To Kriti: Stars love polka dot prints
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt took things up a notch by sporting a beautiful white saree featuring tiny polka dots printed in shades of blue, red, and yellow all over
Image:Alia Bhatt instagram
Kriti Sanon added a playful touch to her romantic look by opting for a red dress with black polka dots printed on it
Kriti Sanon
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Shilpa Shetty aced the retro look in a black and white polka dot saree and a vintage-style hairdo
Shilpa Shetty
Image:Shilpa Shetty instagram
Ananya Panday served us with a ravishing look in a strapless white bodycon dress with tiny black polka dots all over it
Ananya Panday
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Radhika looked adorable in her mini black dress adorned with big white polka dots all over
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Radhika Madan
Priyanka Chopra turned the NYC street into a runway as she strutted down in a polka-dotted sheer dress from Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Getty Images
Sara Ali Khan kept things trendy and sexy in a black and white polka-dot print blazer and shorts set
Sara Ali
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
Deepika Padukone made a classic case for polka dot prints by sporting a white midi dress from Paul & Joe
Deepika Padukone
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Kiara gave a fusion twist to her desi outfit by styling a polka-dot print saree in an unusual way with a colourful embellished blouse
Kiara Advani
Image: Eka Lakhani instagram
Sonakshi Sinha exuded major retro vibes in her white and red outfit by Gauri & Nainika
Sonakshi Sinha
Image: Mohit Rai instagram
