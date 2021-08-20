Alia To Nora: Celebs love floral co ords
AUGUST 20, 2021
Sporting not one but three stunning looks, Ananya Panday is on the top of our list of all the actresses who love floral co-ords!
Ananya wore a ruffle floral set during her vacation in Maldives and showed us how to rock it on a secluded island!
For the promo of her movie ‘SOTY 2”, Ananya looked lovely in a vibrant orange skirt and crop top featuring white floral prints all over
Actress Katrina Kaif looked like springtime arrived early in a pink floral co-ord set!
In a lovely yellow co-ord set with small floral prints all over, Sara Ali Khan exuded major summer vibes!
Kiara Advani showed us that she doesn’t need a particular season to wear floral co-ords!
From her satin two-piece to this ruffle Leo & Lin skirt and crop top set, Kiara aces the trend like no one else!
Dance diva Nora Fatehi exuded major boss lady vibes in an aqua blue floral Naeem Khan pantsuit that was replete with sequin embellishments all over
Even on her off-duty days, Nora likes to swear by a summery floral co-ord set
Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas had picked out a coordinated set with bold floral prints all over and rocked it with an easy chic hairdo!
Actress and producer Alia Bhatt looked relaxed in a pair of minimal shorts and a cut-sleeve crop top with tiny daisies printed on them
And lastly, we have Shraddha Kapoor who opted for a tropical print co-ord set to keep things breezy during her day out!
