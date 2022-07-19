Heading 3
Alia To Nora: Divas in monochrome sarees
Neenaz Akhtar
JUly 19, 2022
FASHION
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Serving major desi diva goals, Nora looked dreamy in a classic, soft pink saree embellished with dainty feathers.
Nora Fatehi
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
The Jug Jugg Jeeyo star spelled grace in an all-black satin saree and a sleeveless black blouse with a sweetheart neckline.
Kiara Advani
Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram
The Badhaai Do actress looked gorgeous in a monochrome organza red saree with an appliqué border.
Bhumi Pednekar
Image: Ami Patel instagram
The Brahmastra actress exuded elegance in an all-white semi-sheer saree by Rimple & Harpreet.
Alia Bhatt
The Good Luck Jerry actress looked like a patakha in this monotone lavender-hued sequin saree by Manish Malhotra.
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Image: Manish Malhotra instagram
The Dhadkan star dazzled in a maroon sequin saree and a mini sleeveless blouse that entailed dramatic cape sleeves.
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
Kat was the epitome of beauty in this blush pink saree with an embroidered border.
Katrina Kaif
Image: Madhuri Dixit instagram
The Fame Game actress exuded glamour in a deep blue Gaurav Gupta drape that she styled with an embellished blouse.
Madhuri Dixit
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
The starlet looked festive-ready in a monochrome minimalist green drape with a light green border and an embellished sparkly blouse.
Shanaya Kapoor
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
The Mimi actress showed us how to look like sunshine in a bright yellow drape and a matching ruffle blouse.
Kriti Sanon
