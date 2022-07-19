Heading 3

Alia To Nora: Divas in monochrome sarees

Neenaz Akhtar

JUly 19, 2022

FASHION

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Serving major desi diva goals, Nora looked dreamy in a classic, soft pink saree embellished with dainty feathers.

Nora Fatehi

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

The Jug Jugg Jeeyo star spelled grace in an all-black satin saree and a sleeveless black blouse with a sweetheart neckline.

Kiara Advani

Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram

The Badhaai Do actress looked gorgeous in a monochrome organza red saree with an appliqué border.

Bhumi Pednekar

Image: Ami Patel instagram

The Brahmastra actress exuded elegance in an all-white semi-sheer saree by Rimple & Harpreet.

Alia Bhatt

The Good Luck Jerry actress looked like a patakha in this monotone lavender-hued sequin saree by Manish Malhotra.

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Image: Manish Malhotra instagram

The Dhadkan star dazzled in a maroon sequin saree and a mini sleeveless blouse that entailed dramatic cape sleeves.

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

Kat was the epitome of beauty in this blush pink saree with an embroidered border.

Katrina Kaif

Image: Madhuri Dixit instagram

The Fame Game actress exuded glamour in a deep blue Gaurav Gupta drape that she styled with an embellished blouse.

Madhuri Dixit

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

The starlet looked festive-ready in a monochrome minimalist green drape with a light green border and an embellished sparkly blouse.

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

The Mimi actress showed us how to look like sunshine in a bright yellow drape and a matching ruffle blouse.

Kriti Sanon

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Sidharth Malhotra's uber-cool jackets

Click Here