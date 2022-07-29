Heading 3
Alia To Nora: Divas in a sequin pantsuit
Neenaz Akhtar
july 27, 2022
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
The Bachchhan Paandey actress served some sass and glam with her party-ready look in a sequined black pantsuit and black lacey accents
Jacqueline Fernandez
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
The Chaiyya Chaiyya star dialled up the drama in a sky blue Ralph & Russo pantsuit bedecked with oodles of sequins
Malaika Arora
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram
The Bhoomi actress rocked an edgy formal look featuring a black crepe blazer embellished with crystals and a pair of embellished semi-flare pants from Itrh
Aditi Rao Hydari
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The Kusu Kusu star light up our feeds with her ultra-glamorous look in a glittery golden pantsuit by Elilhaam X Badgley Mischka
Nora Fatehi
The Bhool Bhulaiyya star looked stunning in a sparkly forest green pantsuit from Cinq à Sept
Kiara Advani
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Roohi actress glammed things up with her sequined black pantsuit from Zara
Janhvi Kapoor
The Darlings actress turned up the glam quotient in a sequined cropped blazer and matching pants
Alia Bhatt
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She exuded oomph in a silver-grey sequin pantsuit and a sultry black bralette
Bhumi Pednekar
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
The Brahmastra actress looked killer in an indigo blingy pantsuit from the house of Nikita Mhaisalkar
Mouni Roy
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Kat stole the show at the 2019 GQ Men of The Year awards in a black Naeem Khan pantsuit that was adorned with chunky silver sequins and studs
Katrina Kaif
