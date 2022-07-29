Heading 3

Alia To Nora: Divas in a sequin pantsuit

Neenaz Akhtar

july 27, 2022

FASHION

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

The Bachchhan Paandey actress served some sass and glam with her party-ready look in a sequined black pantsuit and black lacey accents

Jacqueline Fernandez

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

The Chaiyya Chaiyya star dialled up the drama in a sky blue Ralph & Russo pantsuit bedecked with oodles of sequins

Malaika Arora

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram 

The Bhoomi actress rocked an edgy formal look featuring a black crepe blazer embellished with crystals and a pair of embellished semi-flare pants from Itrh

Aditi Rao Hydari

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

The Kusu Kusu star light up our feeds with her ultra-glamorous look in a glittery golden pantsuit by Elilhaam X Badgley Mischka

Nora Fatehi

The Bhool Bhulaiyya star looked stunning in a sparkly forest green pantsuit from Cinq à Sept

Kiara Advani

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The Roohi actress glammed things up with her sequined black pantsuit from Zara

Janhvi Kapoor

The Darlings actress turned up the glam quotient in a sequined cropped blazer and matching pants

Alia Bhatt

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She exuded oomph in a silver-grey sequin pantsuit and a sultry black bralette

Bhumi Pednekar

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

The Brahmastra actress looked killer in an indigo blingy pantsuit from the house of Nikita Mhaisalkar

Mouni Roy

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Kat stole the show at the 2019 GQ Men of The Year awards in a black Naeem Khan pantsuit that was adorned with chunky silver sequins and studs

Katrina Kaif

