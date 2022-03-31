FASHION
Alia’s RRR promotional beauty looks
Fresh and glowing
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Alia Bhatt is a fan of soft, glowing makeup and here, she added a jolt of freshness with a soft orange lip colour
Next, she kept her makeup minimal with a glowy base coupled with kajal-laden lashes and nude pink lips
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Minimal Look
The actress looks fresh as a daisy in asoft glam makeup look, tied with kohl-lined eyes, rosy cheeks, coral lids, mascara-laden lashes and filled-in brows
Coral makeup
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Alia looks alluring in this matte finish makeup, elevated by kohl-defined eyes, filled-in brows, nude lips and a tiny bindi
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Matte makeup
Soft makeup
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
The diva flaunts her otherworldly glow by opting for minimal makeup with kohl-adored eyes, mascara-laden lashes, blushy cheeks and soft pink lipstick
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Alia also favours a no-makeup look as exhibited here, she went for neutral-toned lips and light kajal on her eyes
No-makeup look
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
The actress made us fall in love with her a little more in this look featuring a centre-parted, sleek bun decked with white gajra that went well with her glowy complexion and pink lips
Glowy makeup
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
The Brahmastra star looked breathtakingly beautiful in this red saree. She painted her lids with soft red eyeshadow and tied the look with rosy cheeks and a red glossy pout
Rosy monotone makeup
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Is there anything we love more than seeing Alia opting for blended smokey eyes paired with glossy pink lips? Nah! She amped up her look with rosy cheeks and contoured cheekbones
Gorgeous
