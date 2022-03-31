FASHION 

Alia’s RRR promotional beauty looks

Fresh and glowing

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Alia Bhatt is a fan of soft, glowing makeup and here, she added a jolt of freshness with a soft orange lip colour

Next, she kept her makeup minimal with a glowy base coupled with kajal-laden lashes and nude pink lips

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Minimal Look

The actress looks fresh as a daisy in asoft glam makeup look, tied with kohl-lined eyes, rosy cheeks, coral lids, mascara-laden lashes and filled-in brows

Coral makeup

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Alia looks alluring in this matte finish makeup, elevated by kohl-defined eyes, filled-in brows, nude lips and a tiny bindi

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Matte makeup

Soft makeup

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

The diva flaunts her otherworldly glow by opting for minimal makeup with kohl-adored eyes, mascara-laden lashes, blushy cheeks and soft pink lipstick

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Alia also favours a no-makeup look as exhibited here, she went for neutral-toned lips and light kajal on her eyes

No-makeup look

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

The actress made us fall in love with her a little more in this look featuring a centre-parted, sleek bun decked with white gajra that went well with her glowy complexion and pink lips

Glowy makeup

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

The Brahmastra star looked breathtakingly beautiful in this red saree. She painted her lids with soft red eyeshadow and tied the look with rosy cheeks and a red glossy pout

Rosy monotone makeup

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Is there anything we love more than seeing Alia opting for blended smokey eyes paired with glossy pink lips? Nah! She amped up her look with rosy cheeks and contoured cheekbones

Gorgeous

