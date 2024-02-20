Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Fashion

FEBRUARY 20, 2024

Alia-Sara: Celebs in chikankari lehengas

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Alia Bhatt has become a veritable fashion icon. Here, she paired an infinity blouse with a neon green and pink chikankari lehenga

Alia Bhatt 

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan 

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Hina gave a stunning appearance in this teal blue chikankari lehenga. 

Hina Khan

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Sublime and soothing, this intricately embroidered white chikankari lehenga worn by Suhana Khan with a backless blouse is what dreams are made of!

Suhana Khan 

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

Has she ever failed to amaze us? Nah! Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a pastel blue mirror-embroidered lehenga and styled her dupatta like a cape

Kareena Kapoor 

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri Dixit 

Reminding us that she is a queen when it comes to acing ethnic wear, Madhuri Dixit wore a chevron chikankari lehenga with a lace-adorned blouse

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

We loved the way Khushi Kapoor styled her blush pink chikankari lehenga with an off-shoulder, tulle dramatic sleeves

Khushi Kapoor 

Image: Rahul Mishra Instagram

Athiya Shetty wore a subdued blue chikankari lehenga with a matching blouse and sheer embroidered scalloped hemline dupatta

Athiya Shetty 

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

Looking like a modern-day enchantress in this white sequin chikankari lehenga, Karisma Kapoor elevated her look with a fur-adorned dupatta

Karisma Kapoor 

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

Lastly, Kiara Advani looked pretty as a picture in this pink chikankari lehenga that came with a sleeveless blouse with an open back, a voluminous skirt and a matching dupatta

Kiara Advani 

