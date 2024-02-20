pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
FEBRUARY 20, 2024
Alia-Sara: Celebs in chikankari lehengas
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Alia Bhatt has become a veritable fashion icon. Here, she paired an infinity blouse with a neon green and pink chikankari lehenga
Alia Bhatt
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Hina gave a stunning appearance in this teal blue chikankari lehenga.
Hina Khan
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Sublime and soothing, this intricately embroidered white chikankari lehenga worn by Suhana Khan with a backless blouse is what dreams are made of!
Suhana Khan
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Has she ever failed to amaze us? Nah! Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a pastel blue mirror-embroidered lehenga and styled her dupatta like a cape
Kareena Kapoor
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri Dixit
Reminding us that she is a queen when it comes to acing ethnic wear, Madhuri Dixit wore a chevron chikankari lehenga with a lace-adorned blouse
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
We loved the way Khushi Kapoor styled her blush pink chikankari lehenga with an off-shoulder, tulle dramatic sleeves
Khushi Kapoor
Image: Rahul Mishra Instagram
Athiya Shetty wore a subdued blue chikankari lehenga with a matching blouse and sheer embroidered scalloped hemline dupatta
Athiya Shetty
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Looking like a modern-day enchantress in this white sequin chikankari lehenga, Karisma Kapoor elevated her look with a fur-adorned dupatta
Karisma Kapoor
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Lastly, Kiara Advani looked pretty as a picture in this pink chikankari lehenga that came with a sleeveless blouse with an open back, a voluminous skirt and a matching dupatta
Kiara Advani
