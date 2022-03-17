FASHION

JOYCE JOYSON

MAR 17, 2022

Alia to Sara: Hairdos to rock this Holi

Ponytail

Understated and effortless, this bouffant style-high ponytail sported by Suhana Khan is indeed one of the most hassle-free hairstyles for Holi

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

You can also spruce up the look by pulling a few stands and creating a messy ponytail like Shraddha Kapoor to stand out without trying too hard

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Messy Ponytail

Keep your look simple with an effortless braid if you're opting for a desi outfit this Holi!

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Braided ponytail

We feel this semi-messy style mane with neatly tied hair at the back as worn by Pooja Hegde is sure to create a visual spectacle

Semi-messy style

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

A top bun with face-framing tendrils not just adds to the style flair but is festive-appropriate too as it keeps your hair safe from colours

Top knot bun

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

For a definite standout look, go the Alia Bhatt way by pulling back your tresses in a sleek, middle-parted bun decked with fresh roses

Sleek bun

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Watch heads turn with a messy bun hairstyle like this one sported by Yami Gautam, make sure to leave some front strands to create a dramatic effect

Messy bun

Image: Yami Gautam Dhar

If you want to hit out a unique look, take cues from Kriti Sanon, who kept it cool and chic by going for pigtail braids

Pigtail braids

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

What's better than a bandana to up your hair game? Plus, it protects your mane from harmful colours too!

Printed bandana

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The ones with short hair length can go for Sara Ali Khan's middle-parted, wavy hairdo with skinny braids

Simple side braids

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

