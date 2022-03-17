FASHION
JOYCE JOYSON
MAR 17, 2022
Alia to Sara: Hairdos to rock this Holi
Ponytail
Understated and effortless, this bouffant style-high ponytail sported by Suhana Khan is indeed one of the most hassle-free hairstyles for Holi
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
You can also spruce up the look by pulling a few stands and creating a messy ponytail like Shraddha Kapoor to stand out without trying too hard
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Messy Ponytail
Keep your look simple with an effortless braid if you're opting for a desi outfit this Holi!
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Braided ponytail
We feel this semi-messy style mane with neatly tied hair at the back as worn by Pooja Hegde is sure to create a visual spectacle
Semi-messy style
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
A top bun with face-framing tendrils not just adds to the style flair but is festive-appropriate too as it keeps your hair safe from colours
Top knot bun
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
For a definite standout look, go the Alia Bhatt way by pulling back your tresses in a sleek, middle-parted bun decked with fresh roses
Sleek bun
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Watch heads turn with a messy bun hairstyle like this one sported by Yami Gautam, make sure to leave some front strands to create a dramatic effect
Messy bun
Image: Yami Gautam Dhar
If you want to hit out a unique look, take cues from Kriti Sanon, who kept it cool and chic by going for pigtail braids
Pigtail braids
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
What's better than a bandana to up your hair game? Plus, it protects your mane from harmful colours too!
Printed bandana
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The ones with short hair length can go for Sara Ali Khan's middle-parted, wavy hairdo with skinny braids
Simple side braids
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
