Alia-Shanaya:
Divas' fab blazer looks 

Hardika Gupta

JAN 9, 2023

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya opted for a brown pantsuit and looked gorgeous 

Ananya Panday 

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi looks scintillating in this white dress paired with a matching blazer 

Janhvi Kapoor 

Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

The fashion icon opted for a long blazer to complete her look 

Sonam Kapoor 

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She gave boss lady vibes in this blazer paired with distressed denims 

Alia Bhatt

Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika made a style statement in this pink pantsuit 

Deepika Padukone 

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya looked gorgeous in this blue dress teamed up with a blazer

Shanaya Kapoor 

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

She styled her printed blazer with a plain white tee and blue denims 

Anushka Sharma 

Source: Mohit Rai Instagram

Sonakshi's montone lime green pantsuit looks alluring on her 

Sonakshi Sinha 

Source: Mohit Rai Instagram

She looked stunning in this purple pantsuit featuring puffed sleeves over the shoulders

Kiara Advani 

