Divas' fab blazer looks
JAN 9, 2023
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya opted for a brown pantsuit and looked gorgeous
Ananya Panday
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi looks scintillating in this white dress paired with a matching blazer
Janhvi Kapoor
Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
The fashion icon opted for a long blazer to complete her look
Sonam Kapoor
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She gave boss lady vibes in this blazer paired with distressed denims
Alia Bhatt
Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika made a style statement in this pink pantsuit
Deepika Padukone
Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya looked gorgeous in this blue dress teamed up with a blazer
Shanaya Kapoor
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
She styled her printed blazer with a plain white tee and blue denims
Anushka Sharma
Source: Mohit Rai Instagram
Sonakshi's montone lime green pantsuit looks alluring on her
Sonakshi Sinha
Source: Mohit Rai Instagram
She looked stunning in this purple pantsuit featuring puffed sleeves over the shoulders
Kiara Advani
