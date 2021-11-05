nov 5, 2021
Alia To Shilpa: Divas in a striped saree
To look like the glamorous desi girl that she is, Shraddha Kapoor draped a sunset-hued saree that bore stripes in shades of yellow, fiery orange and red
Next up is Shilpa Shetty who rocked our world in a stunning green and pink striped saree doused with sequins
Shilpa also took the classic route in an elegant blue saree bearing zig-zag golden stripes all over
Deepika Padukone showed us two different ways to rock a striped saree. First, she wore a gold and white drape which was teamed with a gold blouse
For a slightly bold look, Deepika wore a red and white striped saree by Sabyasachi and paired it with a black full sleeve blouse
Alia Bhatt served us with a glam desi look by opting for a colourful striped saree with a golden border
Kajol made an elegant case for a striped saree by picking out a black and white drape with a scalloped hem
Kareena Kapoor Khan looked stunning in a bright sunshine yellow drape featuring brownish-golden stripes in a zig-zag pattern
Kareena made another strong case for striped numbers by sporting a sheer white saree with gold printed stripes running through it
Following suit is sister Karishma Kapoor who picked out a black and grey striped saree with a thick embellished border, and showed us how it’s done!
