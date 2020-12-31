Best Makeup Looks Of 2020 December 31, 2020
Deepika Padukone nailed her eyeliner game with this dramatic wing and stole the show!
Kiara Advani wore loads of blush, dark pink eyeshadow and nude lip shade to match with her lovely pastel pink outfit
Taking the glittery route, Sara Ali Khan matched her eyeshadow with her baby pink outfit and went for a lipstick in the same shade
Keeping things glamorous, Disha Patani styled her black strapless dress with smokey eyes and glossy lips
Anushka Sharma looked simply glamorous as she wore a flush of creamy blush paired with a little definition around the eyes
Kriti Sanon looked ravishing in this multi-colour dress which she paired with tousled waves, berry-hued eyeshadow, filled-in brows and neutral-toned lips
Keeping things simple and easy, Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a hint of makeup with blushed cheeks, simple eyeliner and a lip gloss
According to Tara Sutaria, 2020 was ‘go more or go home’! And she proved it right with a bright eyeshadow, eyeliner, contour and lipstick
For one of her red carpet looks, Alia Bhatt chose a bronzed glow with a hint of colour on her eyes and perfectly brushed bushy brows
Ananya Panday stole our hearts with her neutral glam look!
