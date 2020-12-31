Best Makeup Looks Of 2020

December 31, 2020

Deepika Padukone nailed her eyeliner game with this dramatic wing and stole the show!

Kiara Advani wore loads of blush, dark pink eyeshadow and nude lip shade to match with her lovely pastel pink outfit

Taking the glittery route, Sara Ali Khan matched her eyeshadow with her baby pink outfit and went for a lipstick in the same shade

Keeping things glamorous, Disha Patani styled her black strapless dress with smokey eyes and glossy lips

Anushka Sharma looked simply glamorous as she wore a flush of creamy blush paired with a little definition around the eyes
Kriti Sanon looked ravishing in this multi-colour dress which she paired with tousled waves, berry-hued eyeshadow, filled-in brows and neutral-toned lips

Keeping things simple and easy, Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a hint of makeup with blushed cheeks, simple eyeliner and a lip gloss

According to Tara Sutaria, 2020 was ‘go more or go home’! And she proved it right with a bright eyeshadow, eyeliner, contour and lipstick

For one of her red carpet looks, Alia Bhatt chose a bronzed glow with a hint of colour on her eyes and perfectly brushed bushy brows

Ananya Panday stole our hearts with her neutral glam look!

For more updates on beauty and fashion, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here