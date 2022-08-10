Heading 3
Alia To Tara: Celebs in a brown dress
Neenaz Akhtar
AUGUST 10, 2022
FASHION
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The Darlings actor put her fashionable foot forward in a little brown wrap-around dress
Alia Bhatt
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram
Disha raised the hotness quotient as she stepped out wearing a bodycon brown dress that hugged her in all the right places!
Disha Patani
Image: Pinkvilla
The Ek Villain Returns actress looked every bit gorgeous in a strappy mini brown dress with a plunging neckline and bustier cups
Tara Sutaria
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
In a slightly lighter shade of brown, the Good Luck Jerry actor managed to make our heads turn!
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Jackie made us stop and stare at her gorgeous look featuring a ruched brown dress that hugged snugly
Jacqueline Fernandez
Kriti looked pretty in a ruched brown mini dress that seemed the perfect choice for a brunch date
Kriti Kharbanda
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram
Image: Priyanka Chopra instagram
Priyanka Chopra aced the formal fashion by picking out a shiny brown double-breasted blazer dress
Priyanka Chopra
The Kardashians star looked gorgeous in a brown leather dress that was paired with matching gloves and snakeskin pointed-toe boots
Kim Kardashian
Image: Getty Images
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram
Yami made a chic case for pretty browns in a flowy dress with button detailing from the label Asra
Yami Gautam
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
The starlet looked like a bombshell in her cocoa brown swirl-printed one-shoulder mini dress from House of CB
Khushi Kapoor
