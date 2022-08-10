Heading 3

Alia To Tara: Celebs in a brown dress

Neenaz Akhtar

AUGUST 10, 2022

FASHION

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

The Darlings actor put her fashionable foot forward in a little brown wrap-around dress

Alia Bhatt

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram 

Disha raised the hotness quotient as she stepped out wearing a bodycon brown dress that hugged her in all the right places!

Disha Patani

Image: Pinkvilla

The Ek Villain Returns actress looked every bit gorgeous in a strappy mini brown dress with a plunging neckline and bustier cups

Tara Sutaria

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

In a slightly lighter shade of brown, the Good Luck Jerry actor managed to make our heads turn!

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram 

Jackie made us stop and stare at her gorgeous look featuring a ruched brown dress that hugged snugly

Jacqueline Fernandez

Kriti looked pretty in a ruched brown mini dress that seemed the perfect choice for a brunch date

Kriti Kharbanda

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram 

Image: Priyanka Chopra instagram

Priyanka Chopra aced the formal fashion by picking out a shiny brown double-breasted blazer dress

Priyanka Chopra

The Kardashians star looked gorgeous in a brown leather dress that was paired with matching gloves and snakeskin pointed-toe boots

Kim Kardashian

Image: Getty Images

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram 

Yami made a chic case for pretty browns in a flowy dress with button detailing from the label Asra

Yami Gautam

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

The starlet looked like a bombshell in her cocoa brown swirl-printed one-shoulder mini dress from House of CB

Khushi Kapoor

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Rihanna To Nora Divas in red gowns

Click Here