P R Gayathri

apr 13, 2022

Alia to Tara: Celebs in red sarees

Alia Bhatt

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

If you aren't too fond of the idea of wearing a bold red shade, take inspiration from Alia Bhatt on how to rock a floral pattern on a simple organza saree.

Deepika Padukone

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Kiara looked resplendent as she teamed an off-beat combination while promoting her film, Kabir Singh. The top was gathered at the side in a knot which descended all the way till her feet

More of a traditionalist? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's wedding guest outfit in a royal red Sabyasachi number is just what you need.

Image: Pinkvilla

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Looking for something more young and fresh? Take inspiration from Katrina Kaif and turn your sharara set into a saree!

Katrina Kaif

Image: Pinkvilla

Want to keep it classy but also dazzle? Priyanka Chopra's saree which featured a mirror finish border but was otherwise very simple makes for the perfect cocktail look.

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

Karisma Kapoor

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma Kapoor's styling of her deep, berry-hued saree will come in handy! She styled her chiffon saree that bore an elegant gold border, with a matching blouse that featured vertical gold stripes on it.

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

For a sexier look, take a cue from Janhvi Kapoor's Manish Malhotra chiffon ensemble which featured a sequin detail border, that she styled with a blouse with a plunging neckline.

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara’s scarlet red georgette saree was adorned with scalloped borders embroidered with lace gota, threadwork and sequins and looked ethereal.

Tara Sutaria

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Timeless beauty Madhuri Dixit has always managed to wow us with her simple and elegant look. Her stunning avatar in red saree was both graceful and elegant.

Madhuri Dixit

