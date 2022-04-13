Fashion
P R Gayathri
apr 13, 2022
Heading 3
Alia to Tara: Celebs in red sarees
Alia Bhatt
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
If you aren't too fond of the idea of wearing a bold red shade, take inspiration from Alia Bhatt on how to rock a floral pattern on a simple organza saree.
Deepika Padukone
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Kiara looked resplendent as she teamed an off-beat combination while promoting her film, Kabir Singh. The top was gathered at the side in a knot which descended all the way till her feet
More of a traditionalist? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's wedding guest outfit in a royal red Sabyasachi number is just what you need.
Image: Pinkvilla
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Looking for something more young and fresh? Take inspiration from Katrina Kaif and turn your sharara set into a saree!
Katrina Kaif
Image: Pinkvilla
Want to keep it classy but also dazzle? Priyanka Chopra's saree which featured a mirror finish border but was otherwise very simple makes for the perfect cocktail look.
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Priyanka Chopra
Karisma Kapoor
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Karisma Kapoor's styling of her deep, berry-hued saree will come in handy! She styled her chiffon saree that bore an elegant gold border, with a matching blouse that featured vertical gold stripes on it.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
For a sexier look, take a cue from Janhvi Kapoor's Manish Malhotra chiffon ensemble which featured a sequin detail border, that she styled with a blouse with a plunging neckline.
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara’s scarlet red georgette saree was adorned with scalloped borders embroidered with lace gota, threadwork and sequins and looked ethereal.
Tara Sutaria
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Timeless beauty Madhuri Dixit has always managed to wow us with her simple and elegant look. Her stunning avatar in red saree was both graceful and elegant.
Madhuri Dixit
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shraddha Kapoor's ethnic wear collection