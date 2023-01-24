Alia-Tara:
Divas in distressed jeans
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The Darlings actress aced the trend in tattered denim pants from the Boat X Huemn collection and a white shirt
Alia Bhatt
Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora served us major fashion goals in a pair of distressed skinny jeans and a white top
Nora Fatehi
Source: Pranita Shetty Instagram
The Badhaai Do actress looked chic in a floral corseted top and slouchy white distressed jeans
Bhumi Pednekar
Source: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The Mili actress upped the ante in a pair of blue distressed pants and a strapless corset top
Janhvi Kapoor
aSource: Pinkvilla
Malla brought her A-game in a pair of shiny ripped jeans and a plain white cropped blouse
Malaika Arora
Source: Pinkvilla
Anushka shows us how to turn heads in heavily distressed jeans and a slogan t-shirt
Anushka Sharma
Source: Pinkvilla
The Piku star sported a pair of black ripped jeans at the airport, which made for a snug fit
deepika Padukone
Source: Pinkvilla
Kareena made a simple yet stylish case for ripped jeans in this blue pair and a printed silk top
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Source: Pinkvilla
The Marjaavaan actress aced trends in a pair of flared ripped jeans and a printed bodysuit
Tara Sutaria
