Alia-Tara:
 Divas in distressed jeans

Neenaz
 Akhtar

FASHION

JAN 24, 2023

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

The Darlings actress aced the trend in tattered denim pants from the Boat X Huemn collection and a white shirt

Alia Bhatt

Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora served us major fashion goals in a pair of distressed skinny jeans and a white top

Nora Fatehi 

Source: Pranita Shetty Instagram

The Badhaai Do actress looked chic in a floral corseted top and slouchy white distressed jeans

Bhumi Pednekar 

Source: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

The Mili actress upped the ante in a pair of blue distressed pants and a strapless corset top 

Janhvi Kapoor

aSource: Pinkvilla

Malla brought her A-game in a pair of shiny ripped jeans and a plain white cropped blouse 

Malaika Arora

Source: Pinkvilla

Anushka shows us how to turn heads in heavily distressed jeans and a slogan t-shirt

Anushka Sharma 

Source: Pinkvilla

The Piku star sported a pair of black ripped jeans at the airport, which made for a snug fit

deepika Padukone 

Source: Pinkvilla

Kareena made a simple yet stylish case for ripped jeans in this blue pair and a printed silk top 

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Source: Pinkvilla

The Marjaavaan actress aced trends in a pair of flared ripped jeans and a printed bodysuit 

Tara Sutaria

