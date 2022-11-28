Alia to Deepika:
Celeb-approved co-ords
Shefali Fernandes
NOV 28, 2022
FASHION
Source: Priyanka Borkar Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor wore a yellow co-ordinated skirt and crop top set by Riti Rahul Shah.
Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor opted for a dusted brown co-ord piece from Rhea Kapoor and Masaba Gupta’s collection.
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt wore a silver sequinned jacket worn with a pair of matching pants by Fyodor Golan.
Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika Padukone wore a green polka dot co-ord set from Louis Vuitton's co-ord tee and matching pajama pants
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday picked out a white and red coordinated set from Bodyepisodes.
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani wore a white ribbed co-ord set from the House of CB
Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti Sanon wore a black and white bralette and skirt set by July Issue with an oversized matching shirt.
Source: Sanjay Kumar Dauhlia/ Shnoy Instagram
Priyanka Chopra wore a vibrant yellow colour-coordinated trouser and a top from Safiyaa.
Source: Pinkvilla
Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a purple pantsuit by Atsu with cutouts.
Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor wore a white Genny co-ord set and added a matching blazer.
