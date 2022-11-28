Heading 3

Alia to Deepika:
 Celeb-approved co-ords

                  pinkvilla 

Shefali Fernandes

NOV 28, 2022

FASHION

Source: Priyanka Borkar Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor wore a yellow co-ordinated skirt and crop top set by Riti Rahul Shah. 

Janhvi Kapoor

Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor opted for a dusted brown co-ord piece from Rhea Kapoor and Masaba Gupta’s collection.

Sonam Kapoor

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt wore a silver sequinned jacket worn with a pair of matching pants by Fyodor Golan.

Alia Bhatt

Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika Padukone wore a green polka dot co-ord set from Louis Vuitton's co-ord tee and matching pajama pants

Deepika Padukone

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday picked out a white and red coordinated set from Bodyepisodes.

Ananya Panday

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani wore a white ribbed co-ord set from the House of CB

Kiara Advani

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti Sanon wore a black and white bralette and skirt set by July Issue with an oversized matching shirt.

Kriti Sanon

Source: Sanjay Kumar Dauhlia/ Shnoy Instagram

Priyanka Chopra wore a vibrant yellow colour-coordinated trouser and a top from Safiyaa.

Priyanka Chopra

Source: Pinkvilla

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a purple pantsuit by Atsu with cutouts.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor wore a white Genny co-ord set and added a matching blazer.

Shanaya Kapoor

