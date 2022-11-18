Heading 3

Alia to Deepika:
 Divas in floral sarees

Shefali Fernandes

NOV 18, 2022

FASHION

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor wore a sheer saree by Raw Mango that had a red and pink botanical print on it. She clubbed with a white sleeveless blouse

Janhvi Kapoor

Source: Pinkvilla

Deepika Padukone wore a red saree patterned with oversized blooms and matched it with a contrasting blouse.

Deepika Padukone

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif wore a floral sheer, tulle saree with a silhouette from Sabyasachi for her pre-wedding shoot,

Katrina Kaif

Source: Puneet Saini Instagram

Alia Bhatt wore an orange organza floral saree from Sabyasachi and paired it with a shimmery bronze sleeveless blouse.

Alia Bhatt

Source: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Kiara Advani draped herself in a floral saree from the shelves of designer Varun Bahl's label. 

Kiara Advani

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma wore a mint green floral print saree by Sabyasachi.

Anushka Sharma 

Source: Pinkvilla

Priyanka Chopra donned a black floral saree by Sabyasachi and teamed it with a sleeveless blouse.

Priyanka Chopra

Source: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti Sanon is seen wearing a floral saree in a deep shade of pink from Astha Narang's label and paired it with a backless blouse.

Kriti Sanon

Image: Pinkvilla

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s powder blue organza saree was a custom-made number from Picchika. It bore her nickname ‘Bebo’ written on it.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor picked a heavily printed, deep green from The House Of Masaba and paired it with a full-sleeves blouse.

Sonam Kapoor

