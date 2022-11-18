Alia to Deepika:
Divas in floral sarees
pinkvilla
Shefali Fernandes
NOV 18, 2022
FASHION
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor wore a sheer saree by Raw Mango that had a red and pink botanical print on it. She clubbed with a white sleeveless blouse
Source: Pinkvilla
Deepika Padukone wore a red saree patterned with oversized blooms and matched it with a contrasting blouse.
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif wore a floral sheer, tulle saree with a silhouette from Sabyasachi for her pre-wedding shoot,
Source: Puneet Saini Instagram
Alia Bhatt wore an orange organza floral saree from Sabyasachi and paired it with a shimmery bronze sleeveless blouse.
Source: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Kiara Advani draped herself in a floral saree from the shelves of designer Varun Bahl's label.
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma wore a mint green floral print saree by Sabyasachi.
Source: Pinkvilla
Priyanka Chopra donned a black floral saree by Sabyasachi and teamed it with a sleeveless blouse.
Source: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti Sanon is seen wearing a floral saree in a deep shade of pink from Astha Narang's label and paired it with a backless blouse.
Image: Pinkvilla
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s powder blue organza saree was a custom-made number from Picchika. It bore her nickname ‘Bebo’ written on it.
Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor picked a heavily printed, deep green from The House Of Masaba and paired it with a full-sleeves blouse.
