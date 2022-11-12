Heading 3

Alia to Disha: Actors nail dewy makeup

                  pinkvilla 

Akriti
Anand

Nov 12, 2022

FASHION

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She made for a beautiful bride with minimal dewy makeup

 Alia Bhatt

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

For her, less is more. And this implies when it comes to makeup also

Anushka Sharma

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

The picture shows her love for dewy makeup

Deepika Padukone

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

The actress’ skin looks soft and subtle with the right makeup

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

She stuns like no other with her makeup

Kiara Advani

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

The actress is the best example when it comes to glass skin

Disha Patani

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She looks perfect with minimal makeup

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam nails the dewy makeup look

Sonam Kapoor

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

Dia always prefers a dewy look and the picture shows it

Dia Mirza

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Her stylish looks and gorgeous beauty are always the talk of the town

Malaika Arora

