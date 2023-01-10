Heading 3

Alia To Disha: Celebs in ruched dress

Neenaz Akhtar

JAN 10, 2023

FASHION

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The Brahmastra actress looked ravishing in a baby pink ruched dress by Magda Butrym

Alia Bhatt

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

DP made a stunning case for ruched leather outfits by picking out a black one-shoulder dress from Halpern Studio

Deepika Padukone

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The Roohi actress looked impressed in a ruched off-white bodycon dress with strappy sleeves

Janhvi Kapoor 

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

The Dhadkan star went all out in a head-to-toe red ruched dress and strappy red heels

Shilpa Shetty 

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

The Malang actress turned up the heat in a solid chocolate brown ruched dress with thin noodle-strap sleeves

Disha Patani 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The Liger actress showed off her petite figure in an off-shoulder ruched midi dress

Ananya Panday

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina is a visual delight in this orange bodycon dress with ruched detailing all over

Katrina Kaif 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Sanon looked show-stopping in a pastel blue bodycon number with a sweetheart neckline by Rare London

Kriti Sanon

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram 

The Govinda Naam Mera actress turned heads as she posed in a ruched purple midi dress

Bhumi Pednekar 

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress ups the fashion quotient in a bubblegum pink one-shoulder mini dress with ruched detailing on it

Kiara Advani 

