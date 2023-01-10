Alia To Disha: Celebs in ruched dress
Neenaz Akhtar
JAN 10, 2023
FASHION
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The Brahmastra actress looked ravishing in a baby pink ruched dress by Magda Butrym
Alia Bhatt
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
DP made a stunning case for ruched leather outfits by picking out a black one-shoulder dress from Halpern Studio
Deepika Padukone
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Roohi actress looked impressed in a ruched off-white bodycon dress with strappy sleeves
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
The Dhadkan star went all out in a head-to-toe red ruched dress and strappy red heels
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
The Malang actress turned up the heat in a solid chocolate brown ruched dress with thin noodle-strap sleeves
Disha Patani
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The Liger actress showed off her petite figure in an off-shoulder ruched midi dress
Ananya Panday
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina is a visual delight in this orange bodycon dress with ruched detailing all over
Katrina Kaif
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Sanon looked show-stopping in a pastel blue bodycon number with a sweetheart neckline by Rare London
Kriti Sanon
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
The Govinda Naam Mera actress turned heads as she posed in a ruched purple midi dress
Bhumi Pednekar
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress ups the fashion quotient in a bubblegum pink one-shoulder mini dress with ruched detailing on it
Kiara Advani
