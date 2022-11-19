Alia to Janhvi:
Celeb-inspired jhumkas
Nov 19, 2022
FASHION
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia sported a heavy pair of traditional jhumkas with a white saree
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara rocked a chic white saree with matching jhumkas
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika dazzled in a black and golden shimmery saree. She wore huge matching earrings to complete her look
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri sported a yellow lehenga and decided to complete her look with golden earrings that came with a dash of green
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti looked like an ultimate diva in a hot pink silk saree. She paired her look with golden jhumkas featuring pearl detailing
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi's simple yet classy earrings matched perfectly with her outfit
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa looked ethereal in a white floral saree. But it's the trendy earrings that have our attention
Video: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora stunned in a white and golden netted saree. She rounded off her look with matching earrings
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi looked divine in a blue silk saree. She paired her look with Kundan jhumkas
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya looked all things stylish in a green lehenga featuring mirror detailing. She sported matching earrings and a maang tika to amp up her look
