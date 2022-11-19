Heading 3

Alia to Janhvi:
Celeb-inspired jhumkas

Nov 19, 2022

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia sported a heavy pair of traditional jhumkas with a white saree

Alia Bhatt

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani

Kiara rocked a chic white saree with matching jhumkas

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika dazzled in a black and golden shimmery saree. She wore huge matching earrings to complete her look

Deepika Padukone

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri sported a yellow lehenga and decided to complete her look with golden earrings that came with a dash of green

Madhuri Dixit

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti looked like an ultimate diva in a hot pink silk saree. She paired her look with golden jhumkas featuring pearl detailing

Kriti Sanon

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi's simple yet classy earrings matched perfectly with her outfit

Bhumi Pednekar

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa looked ethereal in a white floral saree. But it's the trendy earrings that have our attention

Shilpa Shetty

Video: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora stunned in a white and golden netted saree. She rounded off her look with matching earrings

Nora Fatehi

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi looked divine in a blue silk saree. She paired her look with Kundan jhumkas

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya looked all things stylish in a green lehenga featuring mirror detailing. She sported matching earrings and a maang tika to amp up her look

Ananya Panday

