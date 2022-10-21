Heading 3

Alia To Janhvi: Celebs in a red saree

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

The Badhaai Do actress made a gorgeous case for red as she picked out a monochrome organza saree adorned with an appliqué border. 

Bhumi Pednekar

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

The RRR actress looked ethereal in a scarlet red saree with a lace pattern just below her knees to give the piece additional volume.

Alia Bhatt 

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

The Archies star redefined modern elegance in a gorgeous red saree by Manish Malhotra.

Suhana Khan

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram 

The Good Luck Jerry actress left us gasping at her stunning desi look featuring a red saree adorned with intricate embroidery and sequin work. 

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

The Dabangg girl also went the desi route in a bright red Arpita Mehta saree featuring ruffle details. 

Sonakshi Sinha

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Giving a subtle yet significant take on bridal red sarees, Karisma made a statement with her monochrome dark red saree with a muted gold border designed by Sabyasachi. 

Karisma Kapoor

Video: Pinkvilla 

Mala made heads turn as she walked in wearing a pre-draped flamingo red saree at a wedding reception party. 

Malaika Arora

Image: Chandini Whabi Instagram

The Bhoot Police actress looked striking in a classic red banarasi saree and a full-sleeve red blouse. 

Jacqueline Fernandez

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The Dhak Dhak girl wowed us with her modern take on saree in a pre-stitched crimson red creation by Ritika Mirchandani. 

Madhuri Dixit

Image: Sanjana Batra Instagram

Shilpa looked ravishing in a bright red saree paired with a boho-style multicoloured blouse.

Shilpa Shetty

