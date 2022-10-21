pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
OCT 21, 2022
FASHION
Alia To Janhvi: Celebs in a red saree
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
The Badhaai Do actress made a gorgeous case for red as she picked out a monochrome organza saree adorned with an appliqué border.
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
The RRR actress looked ethereal in a scarlet red saree with a lace pattern just below her knees to give the piece additional volume.
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
The Archies star redefined modern elegance in a gorgeous red saree by Manish Malhotra.
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
The Good Luck Jerry actress left us gasping at her stunning desi look featuring a red saree adorned with intricate embroidery and sequin work.
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
The Dabangg girl also went the desi route in a bright red Arpita Mehta saree featuring ruffle details.
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Giving a subtle yet significant take on bridal red sarees, Karisma made a statement with her monochrome dark red saree with a muted gold border designed by Sabyasachi.
Video: Pinkvilla
Mala made heads turn as she walked in wearing a pre-draped flamingo red saree at a wedding reception party.
Image: Chandini Whabi Instagram
The Bhoot Police actress looked striking in a classic red banarasi saree and a full-sleeve red blouse.
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The Dhak Dhak girl wowed us with her modern take on saree in a pre-stitched crimson red creation by Ritika Mirchandani.
Image: Sanjana Batra Instagram
Shilpa looked ravishing in a bright red saree paired with a boho-style multicoloured blouse.
