Alia to Janhvi: Divas in lilac outfits

Lubna
 Khan

DEC 7, 2022

FASHION

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor made a fashion statement in this lilac ethnic co-ord set

Image: Visual Affairs Photography

Fatima looks oh-so-glamorous in the lilac off-shoulder dress

 Fatima Sana Shaikh

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha Patani has quite a few lilac outfits in her wardrobe, and the colour looks flattering on her

Disha Patani

Image: The House Of Pixels

Alia Bhatt slayed in this pastel lilac coloured wrap-dress!

Alia Bhatt

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor’s lilac Kresha Bajaj lehenga is an excellent pick for summer weddings

Shraddha Kapoor

Image: Priyankk Nandwana

Alaya F turns up the glam in this lilac gown with a thigh-high slit

Alaya F

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Draped in this white pearled grey saree by Sewsutra, Asha Negi radiates grace

Katrina Kaif

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi Kapoor clearly loves lilac outfits, and we’re loving this easy-breezy kurta set

Khushi Kapoor

Image: Nupur Agarwal

Ananya Panday shines bright in this lilac embellished mini dress

Ananya Panday

Image: Visual Affairs photography

Shilpa Shetty’s lilac and white tie and dye saree is just too pretty

Shilpa Shetty

