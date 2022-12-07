Alia to Janhvi: Divas in lilac outfits
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor made a fashion statement in this lilac ethnic co-ord set
Image: Visual Affairs Photography
Fatima looks oh-so-glamorous in the lilac off-shoulder dress
Fatima Sana Shaikh
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani has quite a few lilac outfits in her wardrobe, and the colour looks flattering on her
Disha Patani
Image: The House Of Pixels
Alia Bhatt slayed in this pastel lilac coloured wrap-dress!
Alia Bhatt
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor’s lilac Kresha Bajaj lehenga is an excellent pick for summer weddings
Shraddha Kapoor
Image: Priyankk Nandwana
Alaya F turns up the glam in this lilac gown with a thigh-high slit
Alaya F
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi Kapoor clearly loves lilac outfits, and we’re loving this easy-breezy kurta set
Khushi Kapoor
Image: Nupur Agarwal
Ananya Panday shines bright in this lilac embellished mini dress
Ananya Panday
Image: Visual Affairs photography
Shilpa Shetty’s lilac and white tie and dye saree is just too pretty
Shilpa Shetty
