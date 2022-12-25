Alia to Kajol
Celebs in striped sarees
Image: Pinkvilla
Alia Bhatt paired her multi-hued striped saree by Sabyasachi with a simple black blouse
Alia Bhatt
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor’s bright striped saree gets a huge thumbs up!
Shraddha Kapoor
Image: Mayur Butwani
Genelia keeps it elegant in a black striped saree paired with a multi-coloured blouse
Genelia D’Souza
Image: Fatima Sana Shaikh Instagram
Fatima Sana Shaikh opted for a subtle grey and white striped saree, and we’re loving the organza blouse that she paired it with
Fatima Sana Shaikh
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
Not just Alia, Mira Rajput also decked up in a gorgeous multi-coloured striped saree for her friend’s wedding
Mira Rajput
Image: The House of Pixels
Deepika Padukone made heads turn in this black and brown striped saree by Sabyasachi at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival
Deepika Padukone
Image: Anurag Kabbur
Vidya Balan gave a ‘Sherni’ twist to her striped saree
Vidya Balan
Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram
Who said you can’t rock stripes on stripes?
Neha Dhupia
Image: Ridhika Mehra
Black and white striped saree is a classic you just can’t go wrong with!
Kajol
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa Shetty styled her half saree with a peplum top, and we’re loving the formal look!
Shilpa Shetty
