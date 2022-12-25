Heading 3

Alia to Kajol
Celebs in striped sarees

                  pinkvilla 

LUBNA
KHAN

DEC 25, 2022

FASHION

Image: Pinkvilla

Alia Bhatt paired her multi-hued striped saree by Sabyasachi with a simple black blouse

Alia Bhatt

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor’s bright striped saree gets a huge thumbs up!

Shraddha Kapoor

Image: Mayur Butwani

Genelia keeps it elegant in a black striped saree paired with a multi-coloured blouse

 Genelia D’Souza

Image: Fatima Sana Shaikh Instagram

Fatima Sana Shaikh opted for a subtle grey and white striped saree, and we’re loving the organza blouse that she paired it with

 Fatima Sana Shaikh

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

Not just Alia, Mira Rajput also decked up in a gorgeous multi-coloured striped saree for her friend’s wedding

Mira Rajput

Image: The House of Pixels

Deepika Padukone made heads turn in this black and brown striped saree by Sabyasachi at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival 

 Deepika Padukone

Image: Anurag Kabbur

Vidya Balan gave a ‘Sherni’ twist to her striped saree

Vidya Balan

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Who said you can’t rock stripes on stripes?

Neha Dhupia

Image: Ridhika Mehra

Black and white striped saree is a classic you just can’t go wrong with!

 Kajol

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa Shetty styled her half saree with a peplum top, and we’re loving the formal look!

Shilpa Shetty

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here