Alia to Kiara:
Celeb-inspired blouses

Sneha Hiro

Nov 09, 2022

Fashion

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

 Alia Bhatt

Alia's metallic strappy blouse styled with a matching saree is all things chic

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif

Katrina donned a full-sleeve blouse featuring a plunging neckline with a sheer number

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma

The actress styled her neon saree with a sleeveless blouse which was all about sequins

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

  Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's blush pink saree paired with a full sleeves high-neck blouse is perfect for a family wedding

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

 Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya upped the hotness quotient in a sequinned saree teamed up with a matching strappy blouse

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

  Ananya Panday

Ananya wore a noodle strap bralette-like blouse with a netted saree for a Diwali party

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

 Suhana Khan

Suhana dazzled in a gold shimmery saree and a blouse that came with a plunging neckline and cold shoulder detailing

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

 Kiara Advani

Kiara looked like a vision in an embellished white saree rounded off with a strapless blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

 Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi made heads turn in a saree paired with a strapless handcrafted blouse with rhinestones and pearls

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

 Kriti Sanon

Kriti looked breathtaking in a hot pink silk saree paired with a strapless knot blouse

