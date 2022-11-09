Heading 3
Alia to Kiara:
Celeb-inspired blouses
Sneha Hiro
Nov 09, 2022
Fashion
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Alia's metallic strappy blouse styled with a matching saree is all things chic
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif
Katrina donned a full-sleeve blouse featuring a plunging neckline with a sheer number
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma
The actress styled her neon saree with a sleeveless blouse which was all about sequins
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha's blush pink saree paired with a full sleeves high-neck blouse is perfect for a family wedding
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor
Shanaya upped the hotness quotient in a sequinned saree teamed up with a matching strappy blouse
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday
Ananya wore a noodle strap bralette-like blouse with a netted saree for a Diwali party
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana Khan
Suhana dazzled in a gold shimmery saree and a blouse that came with a plunging neckline and cold shoulder detailing
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani
Kiara looked like a vision in an embellished white saree rounded off with a strapless blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi made heads turn in a saree paired with a strapless handcrafted blouse with rhinestones and pearls
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti Sanon
Kriti looked breathtaking in a hot pink silk saree paired with a strapless knot blouse