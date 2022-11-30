Alia to Kiara:
Celeb-inspired swimsuits
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The actress is wearing a blue colour bikini and looks beautiful.
Image: Anushka Sharma
She is wearing a black colour swimsuit and it is perfect for the beach.
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
The actress is looking gorgeous in a yellow colour swimsuit.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
The budding actress flaunts her toned body in a lavender colour bikini.
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
The Mili actress opts for a black colour swimsuit.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She poses for the camera in a black colour swimsuit. The actress is looking perfect.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Her swimwear is looking perfect for a beach vacation.
Image: Soha ALi Khan Instagram
The actress looks gorgeous in a pink colour swimwear.
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
She is flaunting her toned body wearing a peach colour swimsuit.
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She is wearing a tiger print swimsuit and enjoying the sea.
