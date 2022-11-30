Heading 3

Alia to Kiara:
Celeb-inspired swimsuits

                  pinkvilla 

Akriti
Anand

NOV 30, 2022

FASHION

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The actress is wearing a blue colour bikini and looks beautiful.

Alia Bhatt

Image: Anushka Sharma

She is wearing a black colour swimsuit and it is perfect for the beach.

Anushka Sharma

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

The actress is looking gorgeous in a yellow colour swimsuit.

Kiara Advani

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

The budding actress flaunts her toned body in a lavender colour bikini.

Khushi Kapoor

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

The Mili actress opts for a black colour swimsuit.

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She poses for the camera in a black colour swimsuit. The actress is looking perfect.

Katrina Kaif

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Her swimwear is looking perfect for a beach vacation.

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Soha ALi Khan Instagram

The actress looks gorgeous in a pink colour swimwear. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

She is flaunting her toned body wearing a peach colour swimsuit.

Disha Patani

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

She is wearing a tiger print swimsuit and enjoying the sea.

Shilpa Shetty

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here