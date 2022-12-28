Heading 3

Alia to Kriti: Best sarees of 2022

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia looks incredibly pretty in this black and white saree

Alia Bhatt

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram

When it came for Kriti, she picked black saree with light detailings and paired it with golden sleeveless blouse

Kriti Sanon

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya aced the shimmer and shine trend with this blingy saree

Ananya Panday

Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

The gorgeous star styled this yellow saree with a matching sleeveless blouse

Shraddha Kapoor

Source: Disha Patani Instagram

She likes all things blingy and her saree look isn’t any different

Disha Patani

Source: Kajol Instagram

Nobody can beat this Bollywood beauty in a shimmery saree 

Kajol

Source: Karishma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma is a sight to behold in this black saree

Karisma Kapoor

Source: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa’s unique ‘superman’ saree gained a lot of attention this year

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri can be seen wearing a pink ensemble with a ribbon-tie blouse and looked gorgeous

Madhuri Dixit

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi’s white pre-draped saree with a sequined tube blouse was one of the most discussed outfits this year

Bhumi Pednekar

