Alia to Kriti: Best sarees of 2022
Hardika Gupta
DEC 28, 2022
FASHION
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia looks incredibly pretty in this black and white saree
Alia Bhatt
Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram
When it came for Kriti, she picked black saree with light detailings and paired it with golden sleeveless blouse
Kriti Sanon
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya aced the shimmer and shine trend with this blingy saree
Ananya Panday
Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
The gorgeous star styled this yellow saree with a matching sleeveless blouse
Shraddha Kapoor
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
She likes all things blingy and her saree look isn’t any different
Disha Patani
Source: Kajol Instagram
Nobody can beat this Bollywood beauty in a shimmery saree
Kajol
Source: Karishma Kapoor Instagram
Karisma is a sight to behold in this black saree
Karisma Kapoor
Source: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa’s unique ‘superman’ saree gained a lot of attention this year
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri can be seen wearing a pink ensemble with a ribbon-tie blouse and looked gorgeous
Madhuri Dixit
Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi’s white pre-draped saree with a sequined tube blouse was one of the most discussed outfits this year
Bhumi Pednekar
