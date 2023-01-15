Alia To Kriti:
Celebs in a sheer saree
Neenaz Akhtar
JAN 15, 2023
FASHION
Source : Katrina Kaif Instagram
The Brahmastra actress looks fresh and fabulous in a sheer white saree with printed polka dots all over.
Alia Bhatt
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The Phone Bhoot actress won hearts with her desi look in a gorgeous green sheer saree with pink accents.
Katrina Kaif
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka looks resplendent in a sheer neon green saree bedecked with delicate sequin details
Anushka Sharma
Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
DP served desi fashion goals in a monochrome black sheer saree and a full-sleeve black blouse.
Deepika Padukone
Source: Meagan Concessio Instagram
The starlet exudes oomph in a sheer lightweight saree and a strappy blouse.
Ananya Panday
Source: Suhana Khan Instagram
The Archies actress brought some sass and glam in a sheer saree bedecked with gold sequin embroidery.
Suhana Khan
Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The Maja Ma actress made hearts flutter as she posed in a custom Falguni Shane Peacock sheer saree with chrome appliqué details.
Madhuri Dixit
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Mimi star looked ethereal in a lightweight sheer saree with red and pink floral prints and a sleeveless blouse
Janhvi Kapoor
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The Atrangi Re actress looks stunning in a light-blue sheer saree with geometric prints and multi-coloured sequins.
Sara Ali Khan
Source: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram
The Shamshera actress looks like sunshine in this sheer yellow saree.
Vaani Kapoor
