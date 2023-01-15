Heading 3

Alia To Kriti:
Celebs in a sheer saree

Neenaz Akhtar 

JAN 15, 2023

FASHION

Source : Katrina Kaif Instagram

The Brahmastra actress looks fresh and fabulous in a sheer white saree with printed polka dots all over.

Alia Bhatt 

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The Phone Bhoot actress won hearts with her desi look in a gorgeous green sheer saree with pink accents. 

Katrina Kaif 

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka looks resplendent in a sheer neon green saree bedecked with delicate sequin details

Anushka Sharma

Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

DP served desi fashion goals in a monochrome black sheer saree and a full-sleeve black blouse. 

Deepika Padukone

Source: Meagan Concessio Instagram

The starlet exudes oomph in a sheer lightweight saree and a strappy blouse.

Ananya Panday 

Source: Suhana Khan Instagram

The Archies actress brought some sass and glam in a sheer saree bedecked with gold sequin embroidery.

Suhana Khan

Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The Maja Ma actress made hearts flutter as she posed in a custom Falguni Shane Peacock sheer saree with chrome appliqué details. 

Madhuri Dixit 

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

The Mimi star looked ethereal in a lightweight sheer saree with red and pink floral prints and a sleeveless blouse

Janhvi Kapoor

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The Atrangi Re actress looks stunning in a light-blue sheer saree with geometric prints and multi-coloured sequins. 

Sara Ali Khan 

Source: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram 

The Shamshera actress looks like sunshine in this sheer yellow saree. 

Vaani Kapoor

