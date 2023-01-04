Heading 3

Alia To Kriti:
Celebs in purple outfits

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Jan 04, 2023

FASHION

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

The Mili actress serves glamour in a strapless purple Alina Anwar Couture gown with a thigh-high slit

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The Piku actress exuded boss lady vibes in a purple pantsuit at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival

Deepika Padukone 

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

The young starlet looked absolutely breathtaking in a purple halter-neck dress

Khushi Kapoor

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Sanon kept things bold and beautiful in a shimmery purple gown with strappy sleeves and a thigh-high slit

Kriti Sanon

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya looked pretty in a short purple dress with an embroidered glitter fabric on the top and metallic shades on the skirt

Ananya Panday

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

The Dhadkan star put her snazzy foot forward in a purple jumpsuit featuring loose puffy balloon sleeves and a plunging v-neckline

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

For a proper traditional look, the Saaho actress decked herself up in a Paithani purple saree and statement jewellery

Shraddha Kapoor

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram 

Sonam looked regal in a purple Jayanti Reddy lehenga that was adorned with elaborate zardozi work

Sonam Kapoor 

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram 

Sonakshi is a sight to behold in this beautifully embroidered sharara set in a gorgeous hue of purple

Sonakshi Sinha 

Image: Ami Patel Instagram 

Alia put her best ethnic foot forward in a deep purple anarkali set adorned with intricate embroidery work

Alia Bhatt

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here