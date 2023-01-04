Alia To Kriti:
Celebs in purple outfits
Jan 04, 2023
FASHION
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
The Mili actress serves glamour in a strapless purple Alina Anwar Couture gown with a thigh-high slit
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The Piku actress exuded boss lady vibes in a purple pantsuit at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival
Deepika Padukone
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
The young starlet looked absolutely breathtaking in a purple halter-neck dress
Khushi Kapoor
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Sanon kept things bold and beautiful in a shimmery purple gown with strappy sleeves and a thigh-high slit
Kriti Sanon
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya looked pretty in a short purple dress with an embroidered glitter fabric on the top and metallic shades on the skirt
Ananya Panday
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
The Dhadkan star put her snazzy foot forward in a purple jumpsuit featuring loose puffy balloon sleeves and a plunging v-neckline
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
For a proper traditional look, the Saaho actress decked herself up in a Paithani purple saree and statement jewellery
Shraddha Kapoor
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Sonam looked regal in a purple Jayanti Reddy lehenga that was adorned with elaborate zardozi work
Sonam Kapoor
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
Sonakshi is a sight to behold in this beautifully embroidered sharara set in a gorgeous hue of purple
Sonakshi Sinha
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Alia put her best ethnic foot forward in a deep purple anarkali set adorned with intricate embroidery work
Alia Bhatt
