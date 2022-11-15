Heading 3

Alia To Nora:
Celebs in a floral dress 

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Nov 15, 2022

FASHION

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram

Kat looks ethereal in a Zimmermann dress featuring balloon shoulders, corset detailing, and multi-colored ombre floral prints.

Katrina Kaif 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

In a Magda Butrym mini dress with red floral prints all over, Alia showed us how to invite florals into our wardrobe! 

Alia Bhatt 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

During her vacation in Berlin, the starlet posed in a chic floral dress with strappy sleeves and a thigh-high slit.

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Pinkvilla

At an event, Jackie looked like springtime in a midi floral dress from Dolce & Gabbana. 

Jacqueline Fernandez

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

The Archies actor donned a romantic look that featured a lilac-hued floral dress with a floral print in shades of pinks and yellows. 

Khushi Kapoor

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

Nora showed off her gorgeous curves in a midi bodycon dress that bore bold floral prints all over.

Nora Fatehi

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

The Liger actress looked vacay-ready in a bright yellow mini dress with tiny floral patterns.

Ananya Panday 

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram

Vaani looked brunch-date ready in a floral print midi dress from the label Cara Cara.

Vaani Kapoor

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram 

Lolo looked absolutely chic in this ruched black bodycon dress with floral prints designed by Prabal Gurung.

Karisma Kapoor

Image: Disha Patani Instagram 

The Ek Villain Returns actress looked adorable yet stylish in this mini dress with little yellow daisies on it. 

Disha Patani 

