Alia To Nora:
Celebs in a floral dress
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Nov 15, 2022
FASHION
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram
Kat looks ethereal in a Zimmermann dress featuring balloon shoulders, corset detailing, and multi-colored ombre floral prints.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
In a Magda Butrym mini dress with red floral prints all over, Alia showed us how to invite florals into our wardrobe!
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
During her vacation in Berlin, the starlet posed in a chic floral dress with strappy sleeves and a thigh-high slit.
Image: Pinkvilla
At an event, Jackie looked like springtime in a midi floral dress from Dolce & Gabbana.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
The Archies actor donned a romantic look that featured a lilac-hued floral dress with a floral print in shades of pinks and yellows.
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora showed off her gorgeous curves in a midi bodycon dress that bore bold floral prints all over.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The Liger actress looked vacay-ready in a bright yellow mini dress with tiny floral patterns.
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram
Vaani looked brunch-date ready in a floral print midi dress from the label Cara Cara.
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Lolo looked absolutely chic in this ruched black bodycon dress with floral prints designed by Prabal Gurung.
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
The Ek Villain Returns actress looked adorable yet stylish in this mini dress with little yellow daisies on it.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.