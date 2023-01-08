Alia To Nora:
Party dresses by celebs
Neenaz Akhtar
JAN 8, 2023
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The Pathaan actress served us the trendiest party look of the season in a stunning one-shoulder black dress from Halpern
Deepika Padukone
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
In a holographic sequin Rasario gown with noodle straps and a straight fit, Katrina ensured that a party outfit inspiration was served well
Katrina Kaif
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Alia Bhatt-approved short sparkly dress that goes perfectly well with both minimal makeup and party makeup is the amazing outfit inspo we need!
Alia Bhatt
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The Bhediya actress’ Zimmermann dress with celestial zodiac embroidery and embellishments is perfect to amp things up
Kriti Sanon
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
To exude endless oomph at a party, we would love to swear by Janhvi’s sparkly halter neck gown with an open back
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora wore an electric blue short dress with matching stockings to keep things classy yet chic
Nora Fatehi
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
The Ek Villain Returns actress looked stunning in a Silk Maison ivory tea-length dress which is a perfect conversation starter
Tara Sutaria
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
For a red hot and glitzy night, we can take a cue from Advani’s ravishing mini Alina Anwar Couture dress and a red satin blazer
Kiara Advani
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Feathers are dramatic and party-ready. Ananya’s strapless white Ramona Bustier dress is the perfect dress to say cheers in!
Ananya Panday
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
The sexy party-goer that she is, Sharvari takes things up a notch in Room 24 one-shoulder gown with see-through panels and a thigh-high slit
Sharvari Wagh
