Heading 3

Alia To Nora:
Party dresses by celebs

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

JAN 8, 2023

FASHION

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

The Pathaan actress served us the trendiest party look of the season in a stunning one-shoulder black dress from Halpern

Deepika Padukone

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

In a holographic sequin Rasario gown with noodle straps and a straight fit, Katrina ensured that a party outfit inspiration was served well

Katrina Kaif 

Sara Ali Khan looks fab in black outfits 

Khushi Kapoor’s luxe bag collection 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Alia Bhatt-approved short sparkly dress that goes perfectly well with both minimal makeup and party makeup is the amazing outfit inspo we need! 

Alia Bhatt 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

The Bhediya actress’ Zimmermann dress with celestial zodiac embroidery and embellishments is perfect to amp things up

Kriti Sanon

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

To exude endless oomph at a party, we would love to swear by Janhvi’s sparkly halter neck gown with an open back

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora wore an electric blue short dress with matching stockings to keep things classy yet chic

Nora Fatehi 

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

The Ek Villain Returns actress looked stunning in a Silk Maison ivory tea-length dress which is a perfect conversation starter

Tara Sutaria 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

For a red hot and glitzy night, we can take a cue from Advani’s ravishing mini Alina Anwar Couture dress and a red satin blazer

Kiara Advani 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Feathers are dramatic and party-ready. Ananya’s strapless white Ramona Bustier dress is the perfect dress to say cheers in! 

Ananya Panday

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram 

The sexy party-goer that she is, Sharvari takes things up a notch in Room 24 one-shoulder gown with see-through panels and a thigh-high slit

Sharvari Wagh

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here