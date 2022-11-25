Alia to Sara:
Celeb-inspired party looks



NOV 25, 2022
FASHION
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia wore a black and white sequin mini dress and styled it with Ranbir Kapoor’s blazer. Chic and classy!
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi made heads turn in a one-shoulder brown leather mini dress.
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara upped the hotness quotient in an all-white ensemble co-ord.
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha rocked a white bodycon mini dress featuring net detailing near the neckline.
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Opt for a neon cut-out dress like Kriti and let it do the talking for you.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara dazzled in a black strapless shimmery outfit that came with a matching belt.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya stunned in a white tube dress that came with fur detailing.
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha looked dreamy in a lilac strappy mini dress paired with silver heels.
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika’s tangerine cutout body-hugging dress featuring a slit is all things chic.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina looked pretty in a one-shoulder pink bodycon dress featuring a capelike sleeve.
