Alia to Sara:
Celeb-inspired party looks

Sneha
Hiro

NOV 25, 2022

FASHION

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia wore a black and white sequin mini dress and styled it with Ranbir Kapoor’s blazer. Chic and classy!

Alia Bhatt

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

Janhvi made heads turn in a one-shoulder brown leather mini dress. 

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara upped the hotness quotient in an all-white ensemble co-ord.

Kiara Advani

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha rocked a white bodycon mini dress featuring net detailing near the neckline.

Shraddha Kapoor

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Opt for a neon cut-out dress like Kriti and let it do the talking for you. 

Kriti Sanon

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

Sara dazzled in a black strapless shimmery outfit that came with a matching belt. 

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya stunned in a white tube dress that came with fur detailing. 

Ananya Panday

Image: Disha Patani Instagram 

Disha looked dreamy in a lilac strappy mini dress paired with silver heels.

Disha Patani

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika’s tangerine cutout body-hugging dress featuring a slit is all things chic. 

Deepika Padukone

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina looked pretty in a one-shoulder pink bodycon dress featuring a capelike sleeve. 

Katrina Kaif

