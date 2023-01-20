Heading 3

Alia To Sara:
Celebs in a white gown

Neenaz Akhtar 

FASHION

JAN 20, 2023

Source: Khyati A Busa Instagram

The Chaiyya Chaiyya star looked gorgeous in a dramatic white off-shoulder gown and red lips

Malaika Arora

Source: Khyati A Busa Instagram

The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress looked exquisite in this pristine white gown with a dramatic drape 

Kiara Advani 

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

The PK actress looks ravishing in this off-shoulder white gown with a sexy thigh-high slit

Anushka Sharma

Source: Getty Images

Priyanka looked ethereal in a white wedding gown with asymmetrical tulle layers and a sweeping long train

Priyanka Chopra

Source: Getty Images

For her Cannes Film Festival red carpet appearance, Deepika picked out a stunning white mermaid gown by Zuhair Murad 

Deepika Padukone

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Kat surely rocked a white Alex Perry number for a red carpet event in the city

Katrina Kaif

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The Atrangi Re actress looked radiant in a strapless white gown by designer Gaurav Gupta

Sara Ali Khan

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia oozed glamour as she stepped out in a white gown from Netta BenShabu’s wedding collection

Alia Bhatt

Source: Getty Images

The Taal actress turned heads in a lovely, pristine white strapless gown on the red carpet

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

