Alia To Sara: Celebs in a white gown pinkvilla Neenaz Akhtar FASHIONJAN 20, 2023Source: Khyati A Busa InstagramThe Chaiyya Chaiyya star looked gorgeous in a dramatic white off-shoulder gown and red lipsMalaika AroraSource: Khyati A Busa InstagramThe Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress looked exquisite in this pristine white gown with a dramatic drape Kiara Advani Source: Anushka Sharma InstagramThe PK actress looks ravishing in this off-shoulder white gown with a sexy thigh-high slitAnushka SharmaSource: Getty ImagesPriyanka looked ethereal in a white wedding gown with asymmetrical tulle layers and a sweeping long trainPriyanka ChopraSource: Getty ImagesFor her Cannes Film Festival red carpet appearance, Deepika picked out a stunning white mermaid gown by Zuhair Murad Deepika PadukoneSource: Katrina Kaif InstagramKat surely rocked a white Alex Perry number for a red carpet event in the cityKatrina KaifSource: Sara Ali Khan InstagramThe Atrangi Re actress looked radiant in a strapless white gown by designer Gaurav GuptaSara Ali KhanSource: Alia Bhatt InstagramAlia oozed glamour as she stepped out in a white gown from Netta BenShabu's wedding collectionAlia BhattSource: Getty ImagesThe Taal actress turned heads in a lovely, pristine white strapless gown on the red carpetAishwarya Rai Bachchan