Heading 3

Alia to Sara

:Celebs in black ethnics

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
Singh

OCT 05, 2022

FASHION

Image: Ami Patel Instagram 

Looking for something yet stylish, the actress Alia Bhatt in a black printed salwar kameez would be a perfect choice

Alia Bhatt 

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

If sarees are more your vibe but want it to be a little simple, then take a cue from Karisma Kapoor in a sheer black saree from Sabyasachi

Karisma Kapoor

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Want to wear something black but not too black, then this Sara-inspired chromatic grey and black lehenga would look amazing

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Look elegant and stylish in a black chiffon saree featuring golden borders like Mrunal from the collection of Punit Balana

Mrunal Thakur 

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Or opt for something more glitzy and glam like Madhuri Dixit in a black sequin saree paired up with a matching sequin blouse

Madhuri Dixit

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Serving major fashion look goals, Ananya Panday wore a stunning black multicolored lehenga with a pop of color and a little bit of drama

Ananya Panday 

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

The Ek Villain Returns actress was all about glam and drama as she sizzled in a black and white feather textured lehenga paired up with a v-neck blouse

Tara Sutaria 

Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram

Kiara’s simple yet stunning look in a black solid saree paired up with a matching blouse by Manish Malhotra is a definite must-try

Kiara Advani 

Sharvari looks stunning in a black corset style and floral printed evening ball gown by Gauri and Nainika

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram 

Sharvari 

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram 

The Good Luck Jerry actress looked gorgeous as she donned a black lace textured saree with a matching blouse by Manish Malhotra

Janhvi Kapoor 

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Madhuri Dixit redefines elegance in blue

Click Here