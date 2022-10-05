Alia to Sara
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Looking for something yet stylish, the actress Alia Bhatt in a black printed salwar kameez would be a perfect choice
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
If sarees are more your vibe but want it to be a little simple, then take a cue from Karisma Kapoor in a sheer black saree from Sabyasachi
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Want to wear something black but not too black, then this Sara-inspired chromatic grey and black lehenga would look amazing
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Look elegant and stylish in a black chiffon saree featuring golden borders like Mrunal from the collection of Punit Balana
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Or opt for something more glitzy and glam like Madhuri Dixit in a black sequin saree paired up with a matching sequin blouse
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Serving major fashion look goals, Ananya Panday wore a stunning black multicolored lehenga with a pop of color and a little bit of drama
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
The Ek Villain Returns actress was all about glam and drama as she sizzled in a black and white feather textured lehenga paired up with a v-neck blouse
Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram
Kiara’s simple yet stunning look in a black solid saree paired up with a matching blouse by Manish Malhotra is a definite must-try
Sharvari looks stunning in a black corset style and floral printed evening ball gown by Gauri and Nainika
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
The Good Luck Jerry actress looked gorgeous as she donned a black lace textured saree with a matching blouse by Manish Malhotra
