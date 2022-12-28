Alia to Sara: celebs in floral outfits
DEC 28, 2022
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Kiara exuded glamour as she strutted in a beautiful tropical blue bralette and a magnificent floral-embroidered pant with a shrug
Kiara Advani
Image: Sara Ali khan Instagram
Sara was the epitome of summertime chic as she strolled along the beach in her white and blue floral printed playsuit
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The Jersey actress wowed with her show-stopping three-piece ensemble - a white floral printed top, skirt, and shrug - at the event
Rashmika Mandanna
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Maja Ma sparkled in a gorgeous three-piece floral print Varun Bahl ensemble, complemented with loose curls and delicate jewelry for a breathtakingly beautiful look
Madhuri Dixit
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The stunning Liger actress decided to go for a laid-back yet fashionable look, sporting a pink floral strappy dress paired with a handbag and minimal jewelry
Ananya Panday
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The stylish new mom was all about reds and florals, donning a stunning strapless mini dress and a complementary blazer from Magda Butrym
Alia Bhatt
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
The Ek Villain Returns starlet looked absolutely jaw-dropping in her extraordinary summer dress adorned with sunflower prints
Disha Patani
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
The Bedhadak actress looked absolutely stunning in her pink and green floral printed dress! The plunging neckline and cinched waist gave her an elegant and chic look
Shanaya Kapoor
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi was a vision of elegance in her daytime look - a white saree with a beautiful floral print! She effortlessly kept it chic yet sophisticated
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Looking to make a style statement? Take a cue from Katrina Kaif and rock a black floral printed suit, paired with a beige top for a timeless look
Katrina Kaif
