Alia to Sara: celebs in floral outfits

Sakshi
Singh 

DEC 28, 2022

FASHION

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Kiara exuded glamour as she strutted in a beautiful tropical blue bralette and a magnificent floral-embroidered pant with a shrug

Kiara Advani 

Image: Sara Ali khan Instagram

Sara was the epitome of summertime chic as she strolled along the beach in her white and blue floral printed playsuit

Sara Ali Khan 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

The Jersey actress wowed with her show-stopping three-piece ensemble - a white floral printed top, skirt, and shrug - at the event

Rashmika Mandanna 

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Maja Ma sparkled in a gorgeous three-piece floral print Varun Bahl ensemble, complemented with loose curls and delicate jewelry for a breathtakingly beautiful look

Madhuri Dixit 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The stunning Liger actress decided to go for a laid-back yet fashionable look, sporting a pink floral strappy dress paired with a handbag and minimal jewelry

Ananya Panday 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

The stylish new mom was all about reds and florals, donning a stunning strapless mini dress and a complementary blazer from Magda Butrym

Alia Bhatt 

Image: Disha Patani Instagram 

The Ek Villain Returns starlet looked absolutely jaw-dropping in her extraordinary summer dress adorned with sunflower prints

Disha Patani 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

The Bedhadak actress looked absolutely stunning in her pink and green floral printed dress! The plunging neckline and cinched waist gave her an elegant and chic look

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi was a vision of elegance in her daytime look - a white saree with a beautiful floral print! She effortlessly kept it chic yet sophisticated

Janhvi Kapoor 

Image: Ami Patel Instagram 

Looking to make a style statement? Take a cue from Katrina Kaif and rock a black floral printed suit, paired with a beige top for a timeless look

Katrina Kaif 

