Alia to Sonam:
Hair secrets of heroines
pinkvilla
Akriti
Anand
NOV 25, 2022
FASHION
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
She has stated that washing her hair with cold water instead of hot water makes her hair smooth and bouncy.
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan swears by oiling her hair regularly to provide nourishment.
Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram
Even the actress also believes in good spa and oiling for her hair.
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Jonas uses yogurt on her hair to provide moisture.
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez uses an egg white mask for the hair and a beer rinse for shine.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She does an oil massage. She also consumes Vitamin A in supplement form or meals.
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam uses a mix of almond oil, and coconut oil and occasionally adds vitamin E.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi gets her hair massaged from oils made from dried flowers and amla at home.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She applies onion juice to the scalp which improves hair growth.
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
The actress keeps her healthy with the help of egg and olive oil hair packs.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.