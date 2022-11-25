Heading 3

 Alia to Sonam:
Hair secrets of heroines

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

She has stated that washing her hair with cold water instead of hot water makes her hair smooth and bouncy.

Deepika Padukone

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan swears by oiling her hair regularly to provide nourishment.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram 

Even the actress also believes in good spa and oiling for her hair.

Neha Dhupia

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas uses yogurt on her hair to provide moisture.

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez uses an egg white mask for the hair and a beer rinse for shine.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

She does an oil massage. She also consumes Vitamin A in supplement form or meals.

Alia Bhatt

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam uses a mix of almond oil, and coconut oil and occasionally adds vitamin E.

Sonam Kapoor

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi gets her hair massaged from oils made from dried flowers and amla at home.

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She applies onion juice to the scalp which improves hair growth.

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

The actress keeps her healthy with the help of egg and olive oil hair packs.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

