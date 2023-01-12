Celebs in a pastel lehenga
Neenaz Akhtar
JAN 12, 2023
Source: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti loves to take the pastel route once in a while and it is evident enough from her pastel-hued Phulkari lehenga.
Kriti Sanon
Source: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
The starlet is often seen making a statement with her desi outfits and this mistletoe lehenga by Anita Dongre is one among them.
Sara Ali Khan
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara has often made a strong case for pastel outfits and this dual-toned lehenga is no exception.
Kiara Advani
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
Pastel lehengas are Ananya’s favourite and this pastel pink ensemble by Amit Aggarwal looks stunning on her.
Ananya Panday
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
A strong advocate of pastel outfits, Kareena is often seen rocking a pastel lehenga and this one serves as evidence.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara is often seen rocking lehengas and this elegant pastel pink floral lehenga happens to be one of them.
Tara Sutaria
Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi looked resplendent in an embellished pastel mauve lehenga bedecked with intricate threadwork.
Bhumi Pednekar
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
For a glitzy wedding-guest look, Alia slipped into a pink and green pastel-toned lehenga by Manish Malhotra.
Alia Bhatt
Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri’s pastel lilac Sukrti & Aakriti lehenga looked lovely with all the sequins, mirror work, and gota patti detailing together.
Madhuri Dixit
Source: Virat Kohli Instagram
For her wedding, Anushka wore an exquisite pastel pink lehenga that was custom designed by Sabyasachi.
Anushka Sharma
