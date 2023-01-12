Heading 3

Celebs in a pastel lehenga

Neenaz Akhtar

JAN 12, 2023

FASHION

Source: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti loves to take the pastel route once in a while and it is evident enough from her pastel-hued Phulkari lehenga. 

Kriti Sanon 

Source: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

The starlet is often seen making a statement with her desi outfits and this mistletoe lehenga by Anita Dongre is one among them.

Sara Ali Khan

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara has often made a strong case for pastel outfits and this dual-toned lehenga is no exception. 

Kiara Advani 

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Pastel lehengas are Ananya’s favourite and this pastel pink ensemble by Amit Aggarwal looks stunning on her.

Ananya Panday

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

A strong advocate of pastel outfits, Kareena is often seen rocking a pastel lehenga and this one serves as evidence. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara is often seen rocking lehengas and this elegant pastel pink floral lehenga happens to be one of them. 

Tara Sutaria

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi looked resplendent in an embellished pastel mauve lehenga bedecked with intricate threadwork.

Bhumi Pednekar

Image: Ami Patel Instagram 

For a glitzy wedding-guest look, Alia slipped into a pink and green pastel-toned lehenga by Manish Malhotra.

Alia Bhatt

Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram 

Madhuri’s pastel lilac Sukrti & Aakriti lehenga looked lovely with all the sequins, mirror work, and gota patti detailing together. 

Madhuri Dixit 

Source: Virat Kohli Instagram 

For her wedding, Anushka wore an exquisite pastel pink lehenga that was custom designed by Sabyasachi. 

Anushka Sharma

