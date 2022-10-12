Alia To Tara:
CELEBS IN METALLIC DRESSES
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Making heads turn, Alia looked stunning in a molten gold metallic outfit with floor-length cape sleeves and a plunging neckline
Image: Pranita Shetty Instagram
The Badhaai Do actress exuded elegance in a bright purple metallic gown featuring a one-shoulder silhouette and bold 3D embroidery
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
The Nikamma actress looked stunning in a pleated metallic ensemble from the shelves of Yasmine Hawa Couture
Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram
Malla set the temperatures soaring as she stepped out in a stunning floor-sweeping metallic number from Rat & Boa
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The starlet dialled up the drama in a sensuous metallic gown featuring a plunging neck and a thigh-high slit
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Panday made a chic case for metallic outfits as she opted for a purple dress that came with embroidered glitter fabric on the top and metallic shades on the skirt
Image: Pinkvilla
Tara looked scorching hot in a strapless mini dress embellished with silver sequins
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The diva looked chic in a silver metallic dress with holographic effects by Amit Aggarwal as she stepped out into the city
Image: Pinkvilla
The Kabir Singh actress donned a metallic outfit in the form of a cocktail dress and showed us how to slay!
Image: Getty Images
Bebo rocked a silver metallic sequined gown at the international premiere of RaOne in England
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tam looked like a goddess in silver in her metallic pleated gown by Gauri & Nainika
