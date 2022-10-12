Heading 3

Alia To Tara:

CELEBS IN METALLIC DRESSES

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz
Akhtar

OCT 12, 2022

FASHION

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Making heads turn, Alia looked stunning in a molten gold metallic outfit with floor-length cape sleeves and a plunging neckline

Alia Bhatt 

Image: Pranita Shetty Instagram

The Badhaai Do actress exuded elegance in a bright purple metallic gown featuring a one-shoulder silhouette and bold 3D embroidery

Bhumi Pednekar

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

The Nikamma actress looked stunning in a pleated metallic ensemble from the shelves of Yasmine Hawa Couture

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram

Malla set the temperatures soaring as she stepped out in a stunning floor-sweeping metallic number from Rat & Boa

Malaika Arora

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The starlet dialled up the drama in a sensuous metallic gown featuring a plunging neck and a thigh-high slit

Janhvi Kapoor 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

Panday made a chic case for metallic outfits as she opted for a purple dress that came with embroidered glitter fabric on the top and metallic shades on the skirt

Ananya Panday

Image: Pinkvilla 

Tara looked scorching hot in a strapless mini dress embellished with silver sequins

Tara Sutaria

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

The diva looked chic in a silver metallic dress with holographic effects by Amit Aggarwal as she stepped out into the city

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Pinkvilla 

The Kabir Singh actress donned a metallic outfit in the form of a cocktail dress and showed us how to slay!

Kiara Advani

Image: Getty Images

Bebo rocked a silver metallic sequined gown at the international premiere of RaOne in England

Kareena Kapoor Khan 

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Tam looked like a goddess in silver in her metallic pleated gown by Gauri & Nainika

Tamannaah Bhatia

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shanaya Kapoor’s stylish dresses

Click Here