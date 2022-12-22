Alia to Tara:
Celebs in silver sarees
pinkvilla
Lubna
Khan
DEC 22, 2022
FASHION
Image: Shivam Gupta Photography Instagram
Madhuri Dixit dazzles in a silver Manish Malhotra saree paired with a matching elbow-length blouse
Madhuri Dixit
Image: Swapnil Kore Photography Instagram
This is one of Tara Sutaria’s most memorable looks till date!
Tara Sutaria
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia bhatt’s silver saree had transparent accents, and the actress pulled off the look effortlessly
Alia Bhatt
Image: Chanchal D’Souza Instagram
Priyanka Chopra proves there’s no such thing as too much bling!
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Priyankk Nandwana Instagram
Mouni Roy amps up the glamour quotient in this blingy silver saree
Mouni Roy
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty styled her silver saree with an off-shoulder blouse and it looks oh-so-chic
Image: Dinesh Ahuja Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor aces festive look in this blingy silver saree
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Sheldon Santos Instagram
“Kaju katli was the inspiration,” wrote Ananya, while sharing this gorgeous picture in a sheer silver saree
Ananya Panday
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Kiara Advani oozes oomph in the metallic Manish Malhotra saree teamed with a backless blouse
Kiara Advani
Image: Pinkvilla
Rakul Preet Singh shines bright in this silver saree
Rakul Preet Singh
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.