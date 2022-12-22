Heading 3

Alia to Tara:
Celebs in silver sarees

                  pinkvilla 

Lubna
Khan

DEC 22, 2022

FASHION

Image: Shivam Gupta Photography Instagram

Madhuri Dixit dazzles in a silver Manish Malhotra saree paired with a matching elbow-length blouse

Madhuri Dixit

Image: Swapnil Kore Photography Instagram

This is one of Tara Sutaria’s most memorable looks till date!

Tara Sutaria

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia bhatt’s silver saree had transparent accents, and the actress pulled off the look effortlessly

Alia Bhatt

Image: Chanchal D’Souza Instagram

Priyanka Chopra proves there’s no such thing as too much bling!

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Priyankk Nandwana Instagram

Mouni Roy amps up the glamour quotient in this blingy silver saree

Mouni Roy

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty styled her silver saree with an off-shoulder blouse and it looks oh-so-chic

Image: Dinesh Ahuja Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor aces festive look in this blingy silver saree

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Sheldon Santos Instagram

“Kaju katli was the inspiration,” wrote Ananya, while sharing this gorgeous picture in a sheer silver saree

Ananya Panday

Image:  Manish Malhotra Instagram

Kiara Advani oozes oomph in the metallic Manish Malhotra saree teamed with a backless blouse

Kiara Advani

Image: Pinkvilla

Rakul Preet Singh shines bright in this silver saree

Rakul Preet Singh

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here