Celebs love ethnic white

Neenaz Akhtar 

JAN 6, 2023

FASHION

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Sanon makes the most exquisite wedding guest in a semi-sheer lacey white saree and a monochrome white blouse

Kriti Sanon

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram 

Trust Malla to turn heads at any event, especially when she is decked up in a head-to-toe white chikankari lehenga by Manish Malhotra!

Malaika Arora 

Celeb-inspired white outfits to swear by

10 Best celeb-inspired white dresses

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

The SOTY 2 actress left us speechless in a stunning white lehenga as she turned muse to designer duo Falguni & Shane Peacock

Tara Sutaria

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The Pathaan actress exudes elegance in a sheer white organza saree with delicate floral and foliage embroidery work

Deepika Padukone

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

The Darlings actress looked resplendent in a pristine white sequin saree and a matching shimmery blouse

Alia Bhatt 

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

The Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress exemplified grace in a pretty white anarkali kurta by Punit Balana

Karisma Kapoor

Image: Pinkvilla

Sara’s choice of a breezy white kurta with dainty floral prints in shades of pink and green is simple yet pleasant

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The Mili actress looks like springtime comes alive in a pristine white saree bedecked with colourful floral prints

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She made a striking case for unconventional choices by picking out an all-white saree draped in a unique way. 

Bhumi Pednekar 

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram 

Sonam made a spectacular sartorial choice in the form of a heavily embroidered white indo-western saree and statement jewellery

Sonam Kapoor

