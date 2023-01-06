Alia To Tara:
Celebs love ethnic white
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Sanon makes the most exquisite wedding guest in a semi-sheer lacey white saree and a monochrome white blouse
Kriti Sanon
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Trust Malla to turn heads at any event, especially when she is decked up in a head-to-toe white chikankari lehenga by Manish Malhotra!
Malaika Arora
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
The SOTY 2 actress left us speechless in a stunning white lehenga as she turned muse to designer duo Falguni & Shane Peacock
Tara Sutaria
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The Pathaan actress exudes elegance in a sheer white organza saree with delicate floral and foliage embroidery work
Deepika Padukone
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
The Darlings actress looked resplendent in a pristine white sequin saree and a matching shimmery blouse
Alia Bhatt
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
The Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress exemplified grace in a pretty white anarkali kurta by Punit Balana
Karisma Kapoor
Image: Pinkvilla
Sara’s choice of a breezy white kurta with dainty floral prints in shades of pink and green is simple yet pleasant
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Mili actress looks like springtime comes alive in a pristine white saree bedecked with colourful floral prints
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She made a striking case for unconventional choices by picking out an all-white saree draped in a unique way.
Bhumi Pednekar
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Sonam made a spectacular sartorial choice in the form of a heavily embroidered white indo-western saree and statement jewellery
Sonam Kapoor
