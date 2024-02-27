Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Fashion

FEBRUARY 27, 2024

All about Pheran-Kashmir’s traditional dress

Image source- Freepik

Early pherans were simple woolen garments primarily worn for warmth in the cold climate of Kashmir

#1

Image source- Freepik

Over time, the design of the pheran evolved to incorporate various cultural influences and local customs

#2

Image source- Freepik

Traditional pherans were often made of wool and featured intricate embroidery or patterns along the edges

#3

Image source- Freepik

The garment was originally worn by both men and women, serving as an essential piece of winter clothing

#4

Image source- Pexels

Regional variations in pheran designs emerged, reflecting the diversity of Kashmiri culture and communities

#5

Image source- Pexels

#6

With changing fashion trends, modern pherans may include elements of contemporary style while still maintaining their traditional silhouette

Image source- Pexels

The pheran has become a symbol of Kashmiri identity and heritage, representing the region's rich cultural heritage

#7

Image source- Pexels

While historically associated with Kashmir, the pheran has gained recognition beyond the region, becoming appreciated for its craftsmanship and cultural significance

#8

Image source- Pexels

Efforts to preserve and promote traditional Kashmiri attire have led to the continued popularity of the pheran among locals and tourists alike

#9

Image source- Pexels

Today, the pheran remains an iconic garment, embodying the spirit of Kashmiri culture and tradition

#10

Image source- Pexels

