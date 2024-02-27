pinkvilla
Aditi Singh
Fashion
FEBRUARY 27, 2024
All about Pheran-Kashmir’s traditional dress
Early pherans were simple woolen garments primarily worn for warmth in the cold climate of Kashmir
Over time, the design of the pheran evolved to incorporate various cultural influences and local customs
Traditional pherans were often made of wool and featured intricate embroidery or patterns along the edges
The garment was originally worn by both men and women, serving as an essential piece of winter clothing
Regional variations in pheran designs emerged, reflecting the diversity of Kashmiri culture and communities
With changing fashion trends, modern pherans may include elements of contemporary style while still maintaining their traditional silhouette
The pheran has become a symbol of Kashmiri identity and heritage, representing the region's rich cultural heritage
While historically associated with Kashmir, the pheran has gained recognition beyond the region, becoming appreciated for its craftsmanship and cultural significance
Efforts to preserve and promote traditional Kashmiri attire have led to the continued popularity of the pheran among locals and tourists alike
Today, the pheran remains an iconic garment, embodying the spirit of Kashmiri culture and tradition
