Aditi Singh
FEBRUARY 21, 2024
All about the Evolution of Saree
Image source- Pexels
The evolution of Saree was influenced by various factors such as culture, climate, social status, and historical junctures
#1
Image source- Pexels
The origins of the saree can be traced back to ancient India, as far back as the Indus Valley Civilization
#2
Image source- Pexels
Early depictions of women in ancient Indian art and literature often show them draped in fabric resembling the saree
#3
Image source- Pexels
These ancient sarees were simple garments made from cotton or silk, draped around the body in various styles according to regional diversity
#4
Image source- Pexels
The Persian and European influences left their mark on Saree styles such as the rising trend of wearing European blouses
#5
Image source- Pexels
#6
The Parsi Gara Saree, for example, reflects the fusion of Indian and European aesthetics featuring intricate embroidery on Chinese silk fabric
Image source- Pexels
In the 20th and 21st centuries, traditional Saree draping styles evolved to accommodate changing lifestyles and preferences
#7
Image source- Pexels
In recent years, there has been a growing appreciation for traditional handloom sarees and artisanal craftsmanship, for example, the Khadi Saree
#8
Image source- Tara Sutaria Instagram
Celebrities and fashion designers have also played a significant role in shaping saree trends in India, thus reinvigorating interest in this traditional attire among
#9
Image source- Pexels
Despite these influences, the saree remains an enduring symbol of Indian culture and femininity, cherished for its elegance, versatility, and timeless appeal
#10
