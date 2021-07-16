All of Disha Parmar’s wedding looks July 16, 2021
Disha’s girlfriends threw her an intimate bachelorette where she kept it casual with baggy denims and a black crop top
The bachelorette seemed like a fun sleepover that we all have with our girl squad. Even her friends kept it super casual
Disha layered her crop top with a hot pink silk satin shrug that added a much-needed touch of drama to her outfit
For her mehendi, the dulhaniya picked out a rani pink short kurta paired with cream gharara pants
The strappy kurta was decked in minimal mirror work and she completed her simple outfit with heavy accessories
She opted for a matching necklace and earrings set to accessorise her look
We even got a peek at her intricate bridal mehendi design!
Disha’s makeup was extremely subtle as she opted for rose-tinted cheeks, cat-eyes, and a pinkish-brown lipstick
For her hairstyle she chose a simple tiara braid with a middle parting, decked with delicate pink flowers on the side
For her haldi ceremony, Disha can be seen glowing as bright as sunshine in a no-makeup look. She wore a plain sleeveless yellow gown and ditched the jewellery
Finally for the wedding, the bride and groom donned outfits by designer duo, Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla
The lehenga featured gota work all over with mirrors scattered all over the blouse. It featured a sheer dupatta that was draped over her head
She accessorised her special ensemble with a contrasting necklace, earrings, a nose ring and bridal chuda bangles
