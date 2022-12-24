All-red celebs look for a Christmas bash
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
DEC 24, 2022
FASHION
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
End your year with a bang and put your most fashionable foot forward in a Sonam Kapoor-inspired glittery red gown and a statement-making red coat
Sonam Kapoor
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Want to make jaws drop? Look no further than Padukone’s glam pantsuit that hits all the right fashion spots!
Deepika Padukone
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
A bright red co-ord entailing a body-fit silhouette like Panday’s will keep you covered for a snazzy Christmas date look
Ananya Panday
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Bold and beautiful, Sanon’s cape-style all-red jumpsuit is perfect for a fuss-free and modish festive look
Kriti Sanon
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Looks like Christmas has arrived early because Nora in this blood-red Falguni Shane Peacock creation is serving festive goals!
Nora Fatehi
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Take a cue from Janhvi Kapoor on how to ace a show-stopping red-hot look for this festive season and a luxe red gown to your wardrobe right away!
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Add some bling to your desk-to-dinner look by wearing a sparkly cut-out dress with an oversized red blazer, just like Advani’s foolproof duet here!
Kiara Advani
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
If drama is your middle name, you are absolutely going to love Shilpa Shetty’s dramatic off-shoulder mini dress that is everything red!
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Looking for a simple yet impactful red outfit at the last minute? You can always count on a little red dress like Shanaya’s
Shanaya Kapoor
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
A red dress marked by the corset trend is very much a big hit and if you are looking for a nod from a star, know that Kareena Kapoor approves!
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.