All-red celebs look for a Christmas bash

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar 

DEC 24, 2022

FASHION

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram 

End your year with a bang and put your most fashionable foot forward in a Sonam Kapoor-inspired glittery red gown and a statement-making red coat

Sonam Kapoor

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

Want to make jaws drop? Look no further than Padukone’s glam pantsuit that hits all the right fashion spots! 

Deepika Padukone

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

A bright red co-ord entailing a body-fit silhouette like Panday’s will keep you covered for a snazzy Christmas date look

Ananya Panday

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

Bold and beautiful, Sanon’s cape-style all-red jumpsuit is perfect for a fuss-free and modish festive look

Kriti Sanon

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Looks like Christmas has arrived early because Nora in this blood-red Falguni Shane Peacock creation is serving festive goals! 

Nora Fatehi 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

Take a cue from Janhvi Kapoor on how to ace a show-stopping red-hot look for this festive season and a luxe red gown to your wardrobe right away!

Janhvi Kapoor 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Add some bling to your desk-to-dinner look by wearing a sparkly cut-out dress with an oversized red blazer, just like Advani’s foolproof duet here! 

Kiara Advani 

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

If drama is your middle name, you are absolutely going to love Shilpa Shetty’s dramatic off-shoulder mini dress that is everything red! 

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Looking for a simple yet impactful red outfit at the last minute? You can always count on a little red dress like Shanaya’s

Shanaya Kapoor 

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram 

A red dress marked by the corset trend is very much a big hit and if you are looking for a nod from a star, know that Kareena Kapoor approves! 

Kareena Kapoor Khan 

