All The Ruffle Outfits Of Celebs We Love April 12, 2021
For the Cannes Film Festival, Priyanka Chopra Jonas opted for a lavish ruffled gown by Georges Hobeika and showed the world how it’s done! Credits: Getty Image
Showing us how to keep things edgy yet fun, Kriti Sanon opted for a high-low print dress by Nikita Mhaisalkar
For an award show, Deepika Padukone picked out a tiered tulle gown and paired it with nothing but her flawless no-makeup makeup look!
Bringing her A-game to the table, Alia Bhatt picked out a trendy ensemble by Sabyasachi and nailed it like a pro!
Sara Ali Khan looked playful in a bespoke Gauri and Nainika creation. The ruffled hemline added an extra bit of drama to the outfit!
Looks like the stars have landed right on Ananya Panday’s ruffled black number!
Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked stunning in a simple floral print mini dress
Never failing to impress us with her killer looks, Malaika Arora also hopped on the bandwagon and slayed the ruffled dress in style!
For a more contemporary look, Malaika picked out an edgy pantsuit which included an off-sleeve top with ruffle details
Bhumi Pednekar turned up the heat in a Gaby Charbachy creation and we are fans already!
