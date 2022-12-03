All things chic ft. Alaya F
Dec 3, 2022
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya dished out major boss babe vibes in a co-ord set
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya rocked a strapless denim jumpsuit with minimal accessories and on-point swag
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya stunned in a black cut-out gown that came with ruffle detailing and a thigh-high slit
Video: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya amped up her chic corset top with denim shorts and white shoes
Image: Alaya F Instagram
The star kid looked like a vision in white in a tube corset top and matching trousers
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya dished out diva vibes in a black cutout dress styled with a sleek ponytail
Video: Alaya F Instagram
In this one, she wore a white high-neck t-shirt with a wrap-around skirt and a netted jacket
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya sported a mesh slip top with ripped jeans and a funky shirt
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya looked hot in a ruffled co-ord set flaunting her tattoos
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya looked pretty in a yellow bodycon dress paired with tie-up heels
