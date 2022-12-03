Heading 3

All things chic ft. Alaya F

Sneha
Hiro

Dec 3, 2022

FASHION

Image: Alaya F Instagram

Alaya dished out major boss babe vibes in a co-ord set

Babe vibes

Image: Alaya F Instagram

Alaya rocked a strapless denim jumpsuit with minimal accessories and on-point swag

Bewitching in blue

Image: Alaya F Instagram

Alaya stunned in a black cut-out gown that came with ruffle detailing and a thigh-high slit

Black beauty

Video: Alaya F Instagram

Alaya amped up her chic corset top with denim shorts and white shoes

Casually slaying

Image: Alaya F Instagram

The star kid looked like a vision in white in a tube corset top and matching trousers

Vision in white

Image: Alaya F Instagram

Alaya dished out diva vibes in a black cutout dress styled with a sleek ponytail

Ultimate diva

Video: Alaya F Instagram

In this one, she wore a white high-neck t-shirt with a wrap-around skirt and a netted jacket

Trendy

Image: Alaya F Instagram

Alaya sported a mesh slip top with ripped jeans and a funky shirt

Funk it up

Image: Alaya F Instagram

Alaya looked hot in a ruffled co-ord set flaunting her tattoos

Hot mess

Image: Alaya F Instagram

Alaya looked pretty in a yellow bodycon dress paired with tie-up heels

Hello sunshine

