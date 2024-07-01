Heading 3
All that glitters is Pooja Hegde
Image Source: Pooja Hegde's Instagram
Pooja Hegde set the gram on fire by wearing a red bodycon gown showcasing a mermaid-inspired silhouette. Her ensemble features a balloon puff carrier around her waist
Dramatic Red
Image Source: Pooja Hegde's Instagram
The diva made several heads turn in a heavily sequined sexy silver gown featuring a deep plunging neckline
Sexy Silver
Image Source: Pooja Hegde's Instagram
Pooja is a sight to behold as she dons an exquisite gold Zardosi outfit
Glitters In Gold
Image Source: Pooja Hegde's Instagram
The actress looked radiant as she chose to wear a metallic two-piece ensemble
Radiant
Image Source: Pooja Hegde's Instagram
Hegde stepped up her glam game in this strapless golden gown
All things Gold
Image Source: Pooja Hegde's Instagram
Spotlight
The fashionista shines bright in the spotlight and her mirror-embellished silver gown
Image Source: Pooja Hegde's Instagram
Glitter & Glam
Pooja Hegde is all glitz and glam in this golden mini-dress
Image Source: Pooja Hegde's Instagram
The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress looked magnificent in a magical magenta attire
Magical Magenta
Image Source: Pooja Hegde's Instagram
Pooja looks disco-ready as she dazzles in a shimmery black pantsuit
All things disco
Image Source: Pooja Hegde's Instagram
Shine, sparkle, shimmer, and glitter perfectly sum up Pooja Hegde's style in this marvelous look
Style & Shine
