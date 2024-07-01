Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Jiya Surana

Fashion

june 27, 2024

All that glitters is Pooja Hegde

Image Source: Pooja Hegde's Instagram

Pooja Hegde set the gram on fire by wearing a red bodycon gown showcasing a mermaid-inspired silhouette. Her ensemble features a balloon puff carrier around her waist

Dramatic Red

Image Source: Pooja Hegde's Instagram

The diva made several heads turn in a heavily sequined sexy silver gown featuring a deep plunging neckline

Sexy Silver

Image Source: Pooja Hegde's Instagram

Pooja is a sight to behold as she dons an exquisite gold Zardosi outfit 

Glitters In Gold

Image Source: Pooja Hegde's Instagram

The actress looked radiant as she chose to wear a metallic two-piece ensemble 

Radiant

Image Source: Pooja Hegde's Instagram

Hegde stepped up her glam game in this strapless golden gown

All things Gold

Image Source: Pooja Hegde's Instagram

Spotlight

The fashionista shines bright in the spotlight and her mirror-embellished silver gown 

Image Source: Pooja Hegde's Instagram

Glitter & Glam

Pooja Hegde is all glitz and glam in this golden mini-dress

Image Source: Pooja Hegde's Instagram

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress looked magnificent in a magical magenta attire

Magical Magenta

Image Source: Pooja Hegde's Instagram

Pooja looks disco-ready as she dazzles in a shimmery black pantsuit 

All things disco

Image Source: Pooja Hegde's Instagram

Shine, sparkle, shimmer, and glitter perfectly sum up Pooja Hegde's style in this marvelous look

Style & Shine

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here