Times Alia Bhatt made jackets look cool

DEC 18, 2021

Cropped jacket with embroidered jeans

Alia made a strong case for a chic airport look by wearing a tweed baby pink cropped jacket with her white top and embroidered jeans

(Image: Pinkvilla)

Tie-dye jacket with wide-leg pants

Earlier she had donned a green and white tie-dye jacket over a blue ribbed crop top and wide-leg jeans, making for a stylish look

(Image: Pinkvilla)

Grey jacket with trousers

While returning with beau Ranbir Kapoor, Alia looked ultra cool in a grey jacket that she teamed with a white top and olive green trousers

(Image: Pinkvilla)

Cropped jacket with sequin pants

For a co-ordinated jazzy look, she wore her sequin pants with a matching cropped sequin jacket

(Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram)

White jacket with a neon top

She upgraded her basic jeans and top look by styling the combo with a cutesy white emoticon-print jacket

(Image: Ami Patel instagram)

Looking her best adorable self, Alia wore a faded blue cropped denim jacket with a floral print midi dress and showed us how it’s done! 

(Image: Pinkvilla)

Denim jacket with a floral dress

Sleeveless jacket with leather boots

Casual and rock chic, this fab combination of leather boots and sleeveless denim jacket has our hearts! 

(Image: Pinkvilla)

Her dual-toned bomber jacket that she paired with a white top and comfy trousers is a modish pick

Bomber jacket with trousers

(Image: Pinkvilla)

To give a funky upgrade to her simple pink dress, she layered it with a cool denim jacket

Denim jacket with midi dress

(Image: Pinkvilla)

During her day out in the city, she kept things relaxed yet stylish in her boyfriend jeans, grey tank top and a distressed crop denim jacket

Distressed jacket with boyfriend jeans 

(Image: Pinkvilla)

