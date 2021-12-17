Times Alia Bhatt made jackets look cool
DEC 18, 2021
Cropped jacket with embroidered jeans
Alia made a strong case for a chic airport look by wearing a tweed baby pink cropped jacket with her white top and embroidered jeans
(Image: Pinkvilla)
Tie-dye jacket with wide-leg pants
Earlier she had donned a green and white tie-dye jacket over a blue ribbed crop top and wide-leg jeans, making for a stylish look
(Image: Pinkvilla)
Grey jacket with trousers
While returning with beau Ranbir Kapoor, Alia looked ultra cool in a grey jacket that she teamed with a white top and olive green trousers
(Image: Pinkvilla)
Cropped jacket with sequin pants
For a co-ordinated jazzy look, she wore her sequin pants with a matching cropped sequin jacket
(Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram)
White jacket with a neon top
She upgraded her basic jeans and top look by styling the combo with a cutesy white emoticon-print jacket
(Image: Ami Patel instagram)
Looking her best adorable self, Alia wore a faded blue cropped denim jacket with a floral print midi dress and showed us how it’s done!
(Image: Pinkvilla)
Denim jacket with a floral dress
Sleeveless jacket with leather boots
Casual and rock chic, this fab combination of leather boots and sleeveless denim jacket has our hearts!
(Image: Pinkvilla)
Her dual-toned bomber jacket that she paired with a white top and comfy trousers is a modish pick
Bomber jacket with trousers
(Image: Pinkvilla)
To give a funky upgrade to her simple pink dress, she layered it with a cool denim jacket
Denim jacket with midi dress
(Image: Pinkvilla)
During her day out in the city, she kept things relaxed yet stylish in her boyfriend jeans, grey tank top and a distressed crop denim jacket
Distressed jacket with boyfriend jeans
(Image: Pinkvilla)
