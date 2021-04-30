All the times BTS V rocked hats

April 30, 2021

V looks cute in a brown beanie

He rocks a casual white cap backwards

Tae pairs his white shirt with a grey beanie

He has completed his stylish outfit with a black captain’s hat

He looks charming in a navy blue beret hat

He stuns in a black beanie

The ‘Inner Child’ singer looks stylish in a beige beret

His black beret definitely completes his casual look here

He wears a black captain’s hat backwards and looks effortlessly stylish in it

V’s love for beanies is evident as he wears yet another black beanie

For more updates on BTS, K-Pop, and fashion, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here